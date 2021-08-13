P.T. Fans Want Hideo Kojima's Playable Teaser Back
August 12th marks the seventh anniversary of P.T., the playable teaser for Hideo Kojima and Guillermo Del Toro's Silent Hills. Released by Konami on PlayStation 4, P.T. immediately captured the attention of players, and its quality seemed like a great omen for the full game. Alas, it wasn't meant to be. Kojima and Konami had a falling out, and the game was cancelled. Worse, P.T. was taken down from the PlayStation Store, and has never been offered again. Some PS4 owners still have it saved on their consoles, but it can't be transferred to PS5. Despite this, the playable teaser has had a massive impact on both players and the survival horror genre in general. On the game's anniversary, many fans took to social media to share their hopes that it might be re-released one day.
Did you get a chance to play P.T.? Would you like to see the playable teaser re-released?
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about P.T.!
Some consider it the best horror game ever.
HAPPY birthday P.T! Best horror game ever made!#PlayStation#PT #SilentHills pic.twitter.com/lEhqD6VGzC— Mike (@Mikeranger22) August 12, 2021
P.T. has certainly had a major impact!
7 years since possibly the greatest playable teaser in video game history.
Courtesy of the genius @hideo_kojima
P.T.#pt #silenthill #silenthills #normanreedus #lisa #horror #playstation4 #konami #hideokojima #kojimaproductions #playstation #sony pic.twitter.com/eiMFeqR9Il— David Rowntree (@SlipdDisk) August 12, 2021
Many want it back on the PlayStation Store...
Happy anniversary to the scariest video game I've ever played P.T. The fact that it was only a demo shows the brilliance of @Kojima_Hideo. I seriously hope the game can return to the PlayStation store. pic.twitter.com/OnwZJrgnJE— Cam 永遠に乗る #BLM (@CamDub1) August 12, 2021
...and some want it on other consoles!
Put P.T back on the PlayStation store. Or even better, release it on all platforms. pic.twitter.com/Z0Dii3OcFO— Monika Deletes Everyone (@MonikaDeletes) August 12, 2021
Games don't get much scarier.
P.T not only changed the way I look at games but also game design. It was a terrifying experience, but a brilliant one.
Happy Birthday P.T! #PT7 #silenthills #silenthill #PlayStation @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN @Kojima_Hideo pic.twitter.com/Q7W6jZxae4— Callum (@CJWalshie_) August 12, 2021
Okay, Teletubbies might be a little scarier.
7 years ago, at night at my country house was living P.T. experience on #Playstation, repeated myself over and over, don't worry it's just a game. Rare are the games or movies that scared me so much. Alien Isolation(VR),Resident Evil 7(VR),Teletubbies, P.T. of @Kojima_Hideo ThkY— Zbluerk (@Zbluerk) August 12, 2021
I see what you did there!
7 years ago today @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN and @Sony @PlayStation released P.T. Happy Anniversary and thanks for such an incredible horror experience. You'll always stay on my PS4. Why in god's name were you #Abandoned ❤️
#PT #SilentHill #SilentHills #PlayStation #hideokojima pic.twitter.com/46b7goLZff— Jason Morris (@Androider86) August 12, 2021
We can only hope.
Happy birthday P.T! This was truly a huge surprise and i loved that we were getting a new silent hill game from the legendary directors Hideo Kojima and Del Toro. Sadly today we only get to remember that amazing Teaser. Hope to see it brought back someday?— Isaac (@The_Newton_Show) August 12, 2021