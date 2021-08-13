P.T. Fans Want Hideo Kojima's Playable Teaser Back

August 12th marks the seventh anniversary of P.T., the playable teaser for Hideo Kojima and Guillermo Del Toro's Silent Hills. Released by Konami on PlayStation 4, P.T. immediately captured the attention of players, and its quality seemed like a great omen for the full game. Alas, it wasn't meant to be. Kojima and Konami had a falling out, and the game was cancelled. Worse, P.T. was taken down from the PlayStation Store, and has never been offered again. Some PS4 owners still have it saved on their consoles, but it can't be transferred to PS5. Despite this, the playable teaser has had a massive impact on both players and the survival horror genre in general. On the game's anniversary, many fans took to social media to share their hopes that it might be re-released one day.

