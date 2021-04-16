Raiden First Look Revealed by Mortal Kombat Movie Poster

✖

In one of the latest reveals from a flurry of Mortal Kombat posters showing off the movie versions of the franchise’s iconic fighters, we’ve now gotten a new look at Raiden. The god and classic Mortal Kombat fighter played this time by Tadanobu Asano was featured in one of the latest motion posters with his signature attire and a staff arcing with power. The Raiden reveal is one of many that’s happened over the course of the past day or so with several more expected to come in the future.

The first look at Raiden from the Mortal Kombat movie can be seen below courtesy of the film’s Twitter account which has been sharing them periodically overnight. Just as the other reveals were presented, this one is a motion poster that’s able to translate well Raiden’s control over lightning which is one of his many supernatural abilities he has in his arsenal.

Tadanobu Asano is Raiden. #MortalKombatMovie trailer tomorrow at 9am PT. pic.twitter.com/KVp7h5Grfh — Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) February 17, 2021

Despite being one of the core characters in the Mortal Kombat franchise over the years, Raiden was conspicuously absent from the first set of Mortal Kombat movie photos that were revealed in January. Those featured others like Sub-Zero, but the majority of the expected castoff characters from the movie hadn’t been previewed yet.

That’s all been changing overnight, however, with more characters now able to be categorized as ones we’ve seen ahead of the movie’s release. We’ve now seen Kano as well as Mileena with others like Jax Briggs getting shown off again after making their debut in the first round of photos. From the way the reveals have progressed so far, there’s no reason to believe we’ll be seeing the last of these sorts of motion posters anytime soon.

Of course, all these promotions are building up to the big reveal people have been waiting for: The full Mortal Kombat trailer. A trailer was already known to be coming some time in February, and while many thought it would air during the Super Bowl, it skipped that event. The wait is almost over though with the trailer confirmed for a 9 a.m. PT release on February 18th.

Mortal Kombat is scheduled to come to theaters and to HBO Max starting on April 16th.