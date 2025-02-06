Rainbow Six Siege 2 Reportedly Being Announced Soon, Details Leaked

Rainbow Six Siege 2 is reportedly in the works and it won’t be long before we get to learn about it officially. Rainbow Six Siege is one of Ubisoft’s biggest games ever with close to 100 million registered players over the last decade. The shooter actually launched to fairly middling sales, but the game caught on over the years and developed a massive, dedicated audience. This has since allowed Ubisoft to support it with constant updates, adding new operators, new maps, and other content that keeps players actively engaged. Rainbow Six Siege finally added crossplay between console and PC last year after players begged for it for years.

This feature was previously kept out of the game because of the massive advantage PC players have over console players, but there was enough demand that Ubisoft finally gave in. Now, players are no longer separated by their choice of platform. After years of putting a sequel in doubt, the game still enjoys a pretty sizable player base and with the 10th anniversary coming up at the end of 2025, many are wondering what is in store for the game’s biggest anniversary to date. It seems hard to imagine how much more can actually be done with the game given its a tactical shooter with dozens of operators already and perhaps Ubisoft may finally move on to something new.

Rainbow Six Siege 2 Will Reportedly Be Revealed This Month

rainbow six siege

According to Ubisoft and Rainbow Six leaker fraxiswinning on Twitter, Rainbow Six Siege 2 is happening and it is going to be announced next weekend. For some context, fraxiswinning has correctly leaked stuff in the past both with Rainbow Six and Assassin’s Creed, so they are generally reliable. Of course, it’s always worth taking things with a grain of salt without confirmation, though. With that said, the leaker claims Rainbow Six Siege 2 will be released in place of a year 10 update for Rainbow Six Siege. The sequel is expected to have an engine and graphical overhaul, but it’s unclear if it will bring any major changes to the gameplay.

Rainbow Six Siege 2 is expected to be announced at the Rainbow Six eSports event, the Six Invitational 2025. The event will be held between February 14th – 16th, meaning we will likely get a new look at the shooter next weekend. The leaker claims it will likely release sometime this year and possibly be called Rainbow Six Siege X, as in roman numeral 10 for the game’s 10th anniversary. Hopefully we will get a deep dive into the game at this event and fans will have a good idea of what to expect from the new game.

It’s entirely possible that Rainbow Six Siege 2 will make the game free-to-play. Based on this leak, it doesn’t sound like Rainbow Six Siege 2 is a big jump. It sounds more like Call of Duty: Warzone 2 or Overwatch 2, games that iterated upon their predecessors by updating their technology and created a better, more sustainable foundation for long term support. After all, it doesn’t seem like Rainbow Six Siege was built to last a decade, so it would make sense if Ubisoft is more or less replacing it with this new sequel.

There’s also no better way to get new people interested than making Rainbow Six Siege free-to-play. It has a massive player base, but may be daunting at a premium price to those who aren’t familiar with a tactical gameplay experience. This is all speculation, though. It’s entirely possible Ubisoft will want to charge $70 for a new Rainbow Six game, but these kinds of titles seem to work best when they are free and then charge players for skins, battle passes, and other in-game items. Those things already exist for Rainbow Six, so it wouldn’t be a big leap.

Ubisoft had once said that it doesn’t really foresee a sequel to Rainbow Six Siege in its future and it sounds like this is more of an upgrade than a proper sequel, but at the very least, it sounds like a big change for the beloved shooter. It’s likely Ubisoft would also probably phase out last-gen consoles with this new sequel and allow the new game to take full advantage of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S hardware.