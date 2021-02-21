Rainbow Six Siege Is Getting Resident Evil Skins

✖

Rainbow Six Siege routinely drops new Operators, unique abilities, and maps throughout its content releases over the course of the year, but one of the more interesting projects planned for Year 6 is a crossover with Capcom’s Resident Evil series. The Ubisoft game will add skins for different Operators that mimic the likeness of some of the most popular Resident Evil characters around with Zofia being the first Operator confirmed to benefit from the collab. Other cosmetic creations have also been teased for releases happening early next month.

Zofia, the Attacker Operator with the multi-purpose KS79 LIFELINE, will be getting the first of the Resident Evil skins. Ubisoft revealed the Operator’s cosmetic on Sunday during its latest esports event and showed how Zofia will be turned into Jill Valentine when her cosmetic is available. The video below from Rainbow Six Siege’s French Twitter account showed different perspectives of the skin after Zofia’s donned one of Jill Valentine’s classic looks.

As one might’ve expected from the quality and the crossover nature of the skin, this Resident Evil look will be classified as an Elite skin. Other Resident Evil skins will also be available later in Year 6 alongside Zofia’s but it hasn’t yet been confirmed what those cosmetics will look like nor has it been said which Operators will get them.

In addition to the Resident Evil skins, Ubisoft has also partnered with Ikumi Nakamura, the former creative director for GhostWire: Tokyo and lead concept artist for The Evil Within and its sequel. Nakamura will work with Ubisoft to create yet another line of skins for the game’s Operators. Two of those have already been previewed with Echo and Dokkaebi confirmed to get the first of the cosmetics. More will come in the future, but the first of these skins will be available sooner rather than later starting on March 2nd.

All these skins releasing throughout Year 6 come at a perfect time since the cosmetic system itself is also getting a notable new feature that’ll give players more control over how their Operators look. Ubisoft said Rainbow Six Siege players will soon be able to adapt their Elite skins and add different gears to outfits to create unique, customized sets.

Aside from these cosmetics and related updates, Ubisoft is also releasing yet another content drop called “Crimson Heist.” That content includes another Operator and a unique explosive drone for players to master, and it’ll all be available on the test servers starting on Sunday.