Rainbow Six Siege Update Releases Operation Prep Phase for Y10S1

Today is a pretty important day for Rainbow Six Siege players. Operation Prep Phase is now underway bringing a brand new operator, and other changes to the game. The aptly named update prepares users for the upcoming “major evolution” called Siege X. However, that won’t be revealed for another week, so players will just have to enjoy the latest content Ubisoft has to offer for its long-running tactical first-person shooter.

The Y10S1 Rainbow Six Siege update Operation Prep Phase features Rauora, a new Attacker Operator. She can wield either a 417 marksman rifle or M249 LMG for her primary weapon. Her secondary weapons include the Reaper MK2 and GSh-18 handguns. For gadgets, she can choose between a smoke grenade or breach charge. Most importantly, her unique ability is the D.O.M. Panel Launcher, which allows players to deploy bulletproof panels on doorways from afar. Players can open or close this panel by shooting a trigger at the top of the door.

There are also a plethora of bug fixes being implemented with the Rainbow Six Siege update today. Check out everything added with Operation Prep Phase’s release below:

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Prep Phase Patch Notes

New Operator – Rauora (Attacker)

Primary Weapon – 417 / M249

Secondary Weapon – Reaper MK2 / GSh-18

Gadget – Smoke Grenade / Breach Charge

Unique Abilities and Playstyle

Seize control over the map with Rauora’s D.O.M. Panel Launcher. Deploy bulletproof panels from a distance and strategically control the flow of combat. With a quick trigger at the top of the door, open or close the panel to create tactical opportunities.

Reputation System Impact Activation

Players’ standings will be reset as the system moves out of beta. Those who completed the Y9S4 season with a positive standing (Respectable, Esteemed, or Exemplary) will be awarded with a free Alpha Pack as a token of appreciation.

Starting this season (Year 10 Season 1) players with a Dishonorable or Disruptive standing will be restricted from playlists and unable to unlock certain rewards. Players with a Esteemed or Exemplary standing will be able to equip their exclusive card background. Bonus points are rewarded to players by achieving a positive standing (Respectable or above). Players can use bonus point to unlock rewards such as Boosters, Renown, and/or Alpha Packs.

Reputation standings will have these impacts:

DISHONORABLE: Locked from Ranked, Standard, Siege Cup playlists, no access to Ranked rewards, -50% XP & Renown

DISRUPTIVE: Locked from Siege Cup playlist, no access to Ranked rewards, -25% XP & Renown

RESPECTABLE: +1 Standing bonus points per match.

ESTEEMED: +2 Standing bonus points per match + Esteemed card background.

EXEMPLARY: +3 Standing bonus points per match + Exemplary card background

Ranked rewards are locked until players reach Respectable Standing.

Dynamic Matchmaking

Dynamic matchmaking is a new system which optimizes matchmaking based on the how many requests are being sent to the server. While the enhanced system is designed to accommodate both densely and sparsely populated regions, it seeks to achieve higher quality matches during peak hours.

Celebration Pack

The Celebration Pack includes a curated selection of top items from the first nine years of Siege, including limited time Event collections and seasonal signature weapon skins. Celebration Packs can be unlocked with Renown and are available in the Battle Pass.

A New Era of Siege

As Siege is about to enter its 10th year, Operation Prep Phase sets the stage for a major evolution in the game. Be sure to tune in to the live Showcase on March 13 for the full reveal of Siege X.

Seasonal Weapon Skins

New challenges require a fresh approach and potentially a new loadout to tackle them. Get your hands on the Embers weapon and attachment skin, the Core Strength charm, as well as the Tectonic Reveal operator card background. The seasonal weapon skin will be released at season launch and is available for purchase throughout the season. Once unlocked, it remains in your inventory indefinitely and can be applied to all available weapons.

Operator Price Decrease

Looking ahead, setting down plans and gathering allies is the first step in Operation Prep Phase. This season, select Operators are seeing a price decrease. Decreasing to 10,000 Renown, or 240 R6 Credits, is Operator Azami. Brava sees a reduction in cost to 15,000 Renown, or 360 R6C Credits. Lastly, Deimos moves to 20,000 Renown, or 480 R6 Credits. Test out these Operators if you have not already!

Tweaks & Improvements

DX11 Removal

PC moves to a single executable by removing DX11, leaving DX12.

Cosmetic Streaming

To maintain a small overall game size while offering more customization options over time, a solution for on-demand cosmetic downloads is currently being implemented. This feature is being gradually rolled out for charms, while other cosmetics are under review.

Texture Update

Wooden studs in the maps have been updated to a higher quality texture that increases resolution and adds details.

Map Training

Maps added: Presidential Plane, Yacht, Favela.

Versus AI

Now playable: Rauora

BUG FIXES

Gameplay

FIXED – Swapping to line of sight has no time limit, causing unintended bot behaviours.

FIXED – Blackbeard’s look/aim direction in from Defender’s point of view doesn’t match first person view while in free rappel.

FIXED – The LED is missing when an operator is watching Skopós’s idle V10-Pantheon Shell camera.

FIXED – Blackbeard’s fingers look strange when grasping weapons from Defender’s point of view.

FIXED – Starting with the second round on all maps, the Preparation phase red barrier is missing on all doors and windows.

FIXED – Blackbeard’s H.U.L.L. Adaptable Shield remains extended when Blackbeard is knocked back by Oryx’s Remah Dash.

FIXED – Players get minus points as Rook when destroying an empty Armor Pack container.

FIXED – Animation in first person view is snappy when using Dokkaebi’s Logic Bomb.

FIXED – Broken reload animation on bots in Killcam and End of Round Replay.

FIXED – Operator’s hands are offset for a few frames when reinforcing a wall as a Defender.

Level Design

FIXED – Players can peek through a gap between reinforced walls if the soft part is destroyed.

FIXED – Azami is able to vault on the shelf in 2F garage in Clubhouse by using her Kiba Barrier.

FIXED – Players can vault on top of the boxes in the middle of the room in 2F Geisha on the Skyscraper map.

FIXED – Echo’s Yokai Drone loses signal on the stairs in 2F South Stairs on the Coastline map.

FIXED – The drone vent marker disappears even when the player turns on the drone vent option.

FIXED – A gap is present when a barricade is placed on the door next to B Freezer Stairs on the Oregon map.

FIXED – Bots can’t interact with a briefcase while player is using Melusi in 1F Coat Check on the Kafe Dostoyevsky map.

FIXED – Floating paper VFX is low resolution regardless of setting in 1F Spiral Stairs of the Consulate map.

Operators

FIXED – Rauora’s Reaper MK2 emits a reflection when approaching certain areas.

FIXED – Pinging the trigger of the Panel from Rauora’s D.O.M. Panel Launcher shows Castle’s Icon.

FIXED – Rauora’s Reaper MK2 Extended Magazine floats when canceling the reload animation.

FIXED – Rauora’s Operator Portrait rarity is missing.

FIXED – When previewing Rauora, the D.O.M. Panel Launcher appears to be floating behind her.

FIXED – Fuze’s Ballistic Shield clips into view while deploying a Cluster Charge.

FIXED – Post-shoot animation plays after equipping Rauora’s D.O.M. Panel Launcher when it’s empty.

FIXED – Weapons are misplaced in Rauora’s hands, after switching weapons while aiming down sights of D.O.M Panel Launcher.

FIXED – Closing the Panel from Rauora’s D.O.M. Panel Launcher doesn’t destroy certain gadgets beneath it.

FIXED – No Charm options available for Blackbeard’s H.U.L.L. Adaptable Shield.

FIXED – Operator body snaps for a frame when when they step on their first stair tread while sprinting.

FIXED – Montagne takes bullet damage when a defender shoots precisely at the left side of the Le Roc Shield.

FIXED – Brava’s Kludge Drone is invisible in drone view in Match Replay.

FIXED – Thunderbird’s Kóna Station camera appears as if it’s floating during deployment.

FIXED – Operator’s hand clips to their back when picking up the hostage in crouch position.

FIXED – Kapkan’s Entry Denial Device laser VFX doesn’t show up after installation.

FIXED – Twitch’s left hand clips vertically with the observation tools phone when accessing the cameras.

FIXED – Blackbeard’s can push through a wall while it’s being reinforced.

FIXED – The LEDs on Iana’s Gemini Replicator appear misaligned when deploying.

FIXED – Wrong collision material on the glass of Blackbeard’s H.U.L.L. Adaptable Shield.

FIXED – Castle’s Armor Panel can break if an Operator vaults next to it.

FIXED – Blackbeard’s H.U.L.L. Adaptable Shield clips through the floor while in crouch position.

User Experience

FIXED – Players get stuck in an empty Siege Cup lobby if they leave the Registration prompt on-screen and confirm after the registration period has ended.

FIXED – Players receive a D01A error if they reconnect and select ‘Keep Playing as a Team’ during the After Action Report.

FIXED – Several UI elements are missing from the player profile side panel when viewed during a local custom game.

FIXED – Several UI elements are missing from player cards in the local custom game lobby.

FIXED – Generic description and reward descriptor are both missing from the Reputation Bonus Drops widget.

FIXED – Players with Disruptive/Dishonorable Reputation Standing are able to register for Siege Cup.

FIXED – Rick and Morty bundles duplicate after purchase.

FIXED – Searching for or selecting a weapon skin in Marketplace will give an error message.

FIXED – Elite animations are not synchronized with the timing of animated props.

FIXED – The Attackers spawn location is missing on Operator cards when viewed in Spectator mode.

FIXED – The ban phase always display orange as banning for the spectator client.

FIXED – Lights on operated observation tools are not visible from a distance of 13m or more.

FIXED – Camera is blurred when Montagne deflects bullets with Le Roc Extendable Shield.

FIXED – Previous Seasons section is not showing the ranks of the past seasons.

FIXED – The Lefty preset assigns both the Aim and Shoot actions to the same input.

FIXED – Upper and Lower Brackets are not updated after a match is cancelled.

FIXED – Flawless Round Bonus and Match Victory score points are overlapping at the end of the match.