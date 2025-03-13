Rainbow Six Siege X Gets Surprise Beta That You Can Play Today

Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege has been one of the most popular shooters for quite some time. Fans have loved its tactical gameplay and quick time to kill. With the near-constant updates, adding new operators, making balance changes, and giving new ways to play, players have enjoyed many years of new content. However, fans have begun looking to the future of the series, and Ubisoft has been sharing details regarding the next entry, Rainbow Six Siege X. But a recent announcement has taken fans by surprise, especially considering the shadow drop that accompanied it. Rainbow Six Siege X is getting a beta, and while it’s not live just yet, you’ll be able to play it today and can get your code to play right now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ubisoft is hosting a closed beta for Rainbow Six Siege X for select players. It begins on March 13th at 12pm PT/3pm ET/8pm CET and runs through March 19th at 12pm PT/3pm ET/8pm CET which allows for only a few days to check it out. The closed beta for Rainbow Six Siege X can be played on PC through Ubisoft Connect or PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Enter a new era with R6 SIEGE X, the biggest evolution in Siege’s history, coming June 10! 🎉



Expect a visual overhaul, deeper tactics, and more. 👇



📺 Watch the Showcase LIVE NOW on https://t.co/27TuUcX0n1 for your chance to access the CLOSED BETA! pic.twitter.com/OrLFlRJPeH — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) March 13, 2025

To gain access to the Rainbow Six Siege X closed beta, you must earn it through Twitch Drops. You must visit the official Rainbow 6 Twitch channel and watch any of the content creator’s Twitchsteams list there. Ensure you have your Twitch account linked, or you will not be able to earn the Twitch Drop reward.

Once earned, you can select your platform. For Ubisoft Connect players, the download will automatically be added to your Ubisoft Connect Library. From there, you can begin the download and jump in. If you select PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S you will receive a key for that platform which can be redeemed in the respective store.

You can begin the download and installation of the Rainbow Six Siege X closed beta as soon as you receive it. However, the servers will not be live until the times listed above, at which you be able to jump into and play Rainbow Six Siege X closed beta from March 13th until March 19th.

While playing the Rainbow Six Siege X closed beta, it is important to remember it is an early stage of the game and what you experience may not be final. Ubisoft will likely use feedback from the closed beta while developing the final version of Rainbow Six Siege X.