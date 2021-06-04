Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart PS5 Bundle Possibly Leaked

✖

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is easily one of the PlayStation 5's most highly anticipated games, and it looks like a potential system seller so far. As a result, it wouldn't be surprising to see the console and game offered together in a bundle, and a new rumor suggests that might happen! @StationOfPlay on Twitter has shared an apparent retail listing for a bundle of the standard edition of the console alongside the game. The listing apparently comes from retailer Boulanger. It's impossible to judge its validity, but retail listings have provided a number of accurate leaks over the years.

The original Tweet from @StationOfPlay can be found embedded below. The Tweet is in French, but readers can find the "translate Tweet" option when read on Twitter.

Vous vous souvenez de ce tweet ⤵️

Un pack #PS5 + Ratchet est listé depuis hier soir dans la base de données Boulanger (pas encore visible sur le site) !

Prémonition ou confirmation ? 😜 https://t.co/rLt2HlhiH8 pic.twitter.com/C03m7CLCOv — StationOfPlay (@StationOfPlay) June 2, 2021

Readers should take all of this with a grain of salt until some kind of announcement is made by Sony. The game would by a very smart choice to bundle alongside the latest PlayStation system, but Sony has been having an extremely difficult time meeting demand for the console. The global chip shortage has resulted in fewer systems than Sony would like available, which makes it seem somewhat less likely that the company would be able to make a bundle available.

With Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart set to release next week, it seems possible we could learn more about a potential bundle soon, perhaps even at E3. A bundle like that might be a good offering during the holiday season, but for now, it's all just speculation. For PlayStation fans desperate to find a PS5, any version of the system likely sounds appealing, at this point!

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will release June 11th, exclusively on PlayStation 5. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart? Would you be interested in a PS5 bundle with the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!