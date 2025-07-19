Ready or Not Clears a Million Console Copies Despite Censorship Controversy

Ready or Not originally launched on Steam, where it quickly became a favorite PC shooter. The game’s success eventually spawned console versions, which released on July 15th. The years-long wait was partly due to the game’s complicated controls, which didn’t easily translate to consoles. But content was another concern, leading to the controversial decision to censor the game ahead of its Xbox and PlayStation launch. Despite mixed reactions to the changes, Ready or Not has blown past its PC sales in just a few days on consoles.

On PC, Ready or Not contained a great deal more mature content than it does now. The game is rated M, and that rating allows for nudity and extreme violence. Some of that violence involved actions like dismembering corpses or implied illegal acts involving children. Ahead of the game’s console launch, much of this content was censored. The decision to make changes that alter or remove mature content came as part of aligning with the standards of Sony and Microsoft. This would let the game come to each company’s respective platforms.

Image courtesy of VOID Interactive

Many players were frustrated with the changes, which rolled out for the game’s PC version as well. Even if the content was removed and/or adjusted for the console launch, the PC version was changed as well to keep things consistent across versions. But not all fans took these changes well, resulting in backlash from the game’s PC player base. In fact, recent reviews took the game’s Steam rating from Mostly Positive to Mostly Negative.

Many negative reviews focus on the censorship, but also note that graphics seem to be downgraded following the update that brought content in line with the console release. Some players also feel the game’s AI was impacted, causing enemies to be less aggressive than they once were. Despite the backlash on Steam, however, console gamers don’t appear to feel the same way.

Console Release of Ready or Not Crushes PC Sales Record in Matter of Days

In a recent LinkedIn post, Julio Rodriguez, the CEO of VOID Interactive, celebrated a successful console launch for Ready or Not. In just under four days, the game has sold 1 million units on console. As Rodriguez points out, it took 36 days for the PC version of the game to hit this milestone. Now, in “about 3.6 days,” Ready or Not has already hit this milestone for its console release.

Image courtesy of VOID Interactive

Rodriguez goes on to thank the development team and the players who supported this tactical FPS. He also points out that reviews for the game are looking good, despite those Steam review bombs from the PC update. Indeed, the Xbox Series X and PS5 versions of Ready or Not have both outpaced the PC release in terms of Metacritic Ratings. While the PC version falls at 79, Xbox is at 84, and PS5 is at 82.

From all appearances, the censorship did not impact players’ enthusiasm to play Ready or Not on console. Though some gamers who enjoyed the original PC release are clearly upset with the changes, it seems that console players are still curious to experience the SWAT shooter for themselves.

Ready or Not is available for PC via Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.