Red Dead Redemption 2 Fans Slam Rockstar Games Over New Red Dead Online Update

Red Dead Online's weekly update is live, but it's not much. In fact, it has Red Dead Redemption 2 fans unhappy with Rockstar Games. If this sounds familiar, it's because this is increasingly the relationship between fans of the game and Rockstar. Despite being newer, Red Dead Online's support falls short of the attention Rockstar has given GTA Online. As a result, not only is this update underwhelming fans of the open-world western, but for many, it's been the straw that broke the camel's back.

"This is the worst game they have ever made," reads one reply to an official tweet announcing the update. "Only because they killed their own game, so lazy… won't add horses, won't add properties, won't add weapons, won't add wagons, won't add roles, won't add new locations, they won't [even] add new ability cards. Just delete the whole game."

"Why does GTA [Online] get great event weeks but Read Dead Online gets garbage," reads another reply. "Boring, people won't play for XP. This is pointless, left Red Dead 2 again and gathering dust again," added another."

Of course, you can always find negativity on Twitter, and lots of it. Negativity sells on it. However, there's little positivity balancing out the negativity in the replies. If players aren't going on about GTA 6, they are complaining about the update and the state of the game. This can't simply be chalked up to the negativity of the platform.

Quite a lacklustre week. This is basically nothing, heh... — Ben (@videotech_) August 25, 2021

As noted, players have been complaining for a while, but so far, Rockstar Games has done little to address these complaints, or if it has, this work hasn't produced any fruit yet. Right now, there's no word of any major updates coming, but typically Rockstar Games keeps big updates under wraps until they are close to releasing, so this is normal. Nonetheless, the silence coupled with this level of weekly updates is clearly taking its toll on the Red Dead Online community.

