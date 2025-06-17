New Red Dead Redemption Rumor Debunked by John Marston Actor

A brand new Red Dead Redemption rumor has been debunked after a lot of hype. Rockstar Games fans are mostly focused on the highly anticipated release of GTA 6, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be excited about other things, especially when it all pertains to Rockstar’s other franchise, Red Dead Redemption. Rockstar has created two of the biggest video game franchises on the planet with Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption. The last games in both franchises hold spots in the top 10 best selling games of all-time and as a result, have curated very passionate and feverish fan bases.

While Red Dead Redemption 3 is likely many, many years away, likely even next decade, fans are still hopeful the series will see some activity before then. There have been some rumblings of a Red Dead Redemption 2 remaster lately that would bring the game to current-gen consoles and Nintendo Switch 2, but we have no idea exactly when that might be announced. It’s rumored to release sometime this year, likely in the fall to potentially fill the gap that GTA 6 left in Take-Two’s release schedule, but for now it remains nothing more than just a rumor.

However, fans have been getting super hyped up this week because Red Dead Redemption actor Rob Wiethoff recently teased some big news that he was excited to share this week. Arthur Morgan actor Roger Clark noted on social media that he was aware of this news as well, which led some to think this was the anticipated Red Dead Redemption 2 remaster. This has led to lots of speculation and anticipation from fans this week, but… alas, it’s not what you think. Wiethoff clarified that he does not make announcements on behalf of Rockstar Games and tried to temper expectations, noting that he’s still super excited and will have more to share soon.

Rob Wiethoff has clarified that his announcement has nothing to do with rockstar. pic.twitter.com/WmlWJD1GSQ — jon🚬 (@jonbranham_) June 17, 2025

We really have no idea what this could be, but it could be something pertaining to a convention like San Diego Comic-Con, a special live stream, or something like that. Either way, it’s very clear this has nothing to do with a new Red Dead Redemption release and fans probably shouldn’t expect such a thing to be teased by the actors. They’re usually NDAed to a heavy degree and don’t bother getting cheeky out of fear of putting their jobs at risk. For Red Dead Redemption 2, the cast wasn’t even allowed to say they were in the game until the week it was released. So, things are pretty serious!

With all of that said, we have no idea what lies in store for the future of the Red Dead Redemption series. It’s likely we will hear more on that remaster in the next few months if it is indeed real (which it seems somewhat likely), but beyond that, the series will likely take a rest for many years. It would be surprising if Red Dead Redemption 3 is Rockstar’s next game since the studio would then create a pattern that may become a bit tiresome by alternating between GTA and Red Dead.