Resident Evil 4 Remake Will Not Use Leon Actor Matthew Mercer

Matthew Mercer will not be returning as Leon Kennedy in Resident Evil 4 Remake. The internet went into a bit of a frenzy yesterday following the reveal of Resident Evil 4 Remake. Capcom has spent the last few years remaking classic Resident Evil games with reimagined stories, modern gameplay, and really amazing graphics, but the one that people have been demanding a remake of the most is Resident Evil 4. Even though it's on countless platforms and is easily accessible, people want to see Capcom's reimagining of the classic survival horror game and thankfully, it's happening very soon.

During yesterday's PlayStation State of Play, Capcom kicked off the event by confirming it would be releasing Resident Evil 4 Remake next spring. Fans immediately grew excited about the potential of this project and reached out to Leon Kennedy actor Matthew Mercer to see if he'd reprise his role. Sadly, Mercer stated he's not involved in the project, but hopes whoever is playing the iconic character will make everyone proud. Mercer didn't play Leon in the original Resident Evil 4, that was Paul Mercier, but it's unclear if he will be playing the character. Matthew Mercer played Leon in Resident Evil 6 and some animated films, but it's likely Nick Apostolides, the voice of Leon in Resident Evil 2 Remake and Netflix's Resident Evil Infinite Darkness, will take on the role for Resident Evil 4 Remake. Apostolides has yet to confirm or deny whether he will reprise his role, however.

Sadly not I, but whomever is carrying the torch, make us all proud. :) https://t.co/bbuZDfo5GX — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) June 2, 2022

Although we don't know much about the remake quite yet, Resident Evil fans found Leon's jacket in the Resident Evil 4 Remake trailer in real life. The jacket is for sale for nearly $1,500 and will likely become a hot item for Resident Evil fans. Fans will probably continue to pick apart the new trailer and discover other details that clue us all in on how different this remake will be.

Resident Evil 4 Remake will release on March 23rd, 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

