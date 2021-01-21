Resident Evil Village Reveals New Screenshots Highlighting Characters

Capcom's Resident Evil Showcase finally took place this afternoon and with it came a whole lot of new information on Resident Evil Village. Not only do we now know when the eighth mainline installment in the long-running series is set to release, but we also learned that other iterations of the game for PS4 and Xbox One will also be arriving. To go along with all of this news, Capcom also let loose a ton of new screenshots for Village all of which look awesome.

For the most part, these new images of Resident Evil Village show off the different characters that players will come across throughout the experience. Familiar faces (sort of) like Chris Redfield make a return, but new characters like the mysterious Lady Dimitrescu look to be causing protagonist Ethan Winters all sorts of issues. In addition to the game's most prominent players, new enemy types have also been shown off in this new series of images, all of which look pretty darn creepy.

In addition to these new screenshots for Village, Capcom has also released a handful for Re:Verse, the new multiplayer mode set in the Resident Evil universe. Re:Verse is meant to be an amalgamation of the 25-year history of Resident Evil and will see characters from nearly all entries in the franchise playing a part. It also comes boasting a rather unique art style.

Re:Verse will come back in with Resident Evil Village when the game releases on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC later this year on May 7, 2021. If you'd like to keep following our coverage of the game leading up to release, you can do so by heading to this page.

What do you think about Resident Evil Village and Re:Verse based on what we've been shown so far? Let me know down in the comments or on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

Oh, and keep reading on if you'd like to get a look at all of the new RE Village images for yourself!