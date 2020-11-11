New Resident Evil 8 Village Gameplay Revealed

Fans are set to get a terrifying new chapter of the Resident Evil franchise, after Resident Evil Village was officially confirmed earlier this year. The game, which will be the tenth installment in the franchise, still has quite a lot of mystery surrounding it. But thanks to a new PS5 promo video, we have a small new look at what fans can expect. A new PS5 First Play video, which you can check out above, features tennis player Naomi Osaka playing titles on the console. Starting at 1:46 of the video, fans can see bits and pieces of new gameplay for Village.

While this gameplay might not reveal any major details regarding Village, they do showcase more of the ambiance and aesthetic of the game. With reports indicating that it is "by far the darkest and most gruesome" entry in the franchise yet, fans can surely expect a terrifying ride.

Resident Evil Village is set to be the 10th major installment in the series, and a direct sequel to 2017's Resident Evil 7. As you may remember, the latest mainline installment debuted the new RE Engine and took the series from the third-person perspective to the first-person perspective. As for Resident Evil 8, it will run on the same engine and continue the first-person perspective.

You can check out the official description for Resident Evil Village below!

"Set a few years after the horrifying events in the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7, the all-new storyline begins with Ethan Winters and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new location, free from their past nightmares. Just as they are building their new life together, tragedy befalls them once again. Chris Redfield, the legendary hero from the Resident Evil series, is reacquainted with the couple and horribly disrupts their life, spiraling Ethan into chaos. A devastated Ethan finds himself in a remote snow-capped village seeking answers after being thrown into an entirely new nightmare."

What do you think of this new look at Resident Evil Village? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Resident Evil Village is set to release sometime in 2021 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.