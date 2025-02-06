Resident Evil Re:Verse Is Shutting Down This Year

Capcom’s Resident Evil has always been one of the most iconic horror series in gaming. While it has primarily featured single-player adventures, Capcom has dabbled in multiplayer Resident Evil titles. The most notable is Resident Evil Re:Verse, a multiplayer third-person shooter starring various characters and villains from across the series. Resident Evil Re:Verse was developed for the series’ 25th anniversary and included with purchases of Resident Evil Village. Reception to Resident Evil Re:Verse has generally not been good, and Capcom has now announced that the game won’t be continuing onward.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Capcom has revealed today that Resident Evil Re:Verse is shutting down, and will no longer be available on any online stores. This also includes all downloadable content for Resident Evil Re:Verse.

We regret to share that we will be ending all service and support for Resident Evil Re:Verse on June 29, 2025. Thank you to the Re:Verse players over the last few years!



For more details and a schedule of the closure: https://t.co/z0JFdF1dSO — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) February 6, 2025

The removal of Resident Evil Re:Verse from online stores begins on March 3rd. Those who have already purchased Resident Evil Re:Verse have until June 29th to play the game. At that point, service will end and offline functions will be turned off.

While fans can still purchase Resident Evil Village, it will no longer come with Resident Evil Re:Verse starting on March 3rd. Any download codes for the multiplayer shooter can be redeemed to download Resident Evil Re:Verse before June 29th. Likewise, players can use any RP Boosters already owned before the service ends, and the Premium Pass progress will be tracked until June 29th.

While the multiplayer title is meeting its end, Capcom still has plans to continue developing single-player Resident Evil games. Resident Evil 9 is in the works, with reports seemingly revealing the protagonist. Additionally, leaks reveal that Capcom has further plans for remakes of Resident Evil games.

Not much is known about the upcoming Resident Evil 9, but one insider claims Jill Valentine won’t play a major role in it. This is disappointing for many, as Jill is a beloved and underused character. Many were hoping to see more of Resident Evil 9 during the recent Capcom Spotlight, but it was sadly absent, instead focusing on other games by the studio.

Resident Evil Re: Verse Jill and Chris.

Resident Evil is still appearing in other multiplayer games, primarily with Dead by Daylight. Skins and cosmetics from the series have been added to the asymmetrical multiplayer horror game, letting fans show off their love of Resident Evil while playing.

Furthermore, Capcom has partnered with various studios to produce Resident Evil films and television shows. A new Resident Evil movie is in production with director Zach Cregger, known for Barbarian, and PlayStation Productions.

So while this may be the end of Resident Evil Re: Verse, fans of the horror series have a lot to look forward to. With so many games in the series, there is plenty to play while waiting for a new single-player entry in Resident Evil.