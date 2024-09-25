Resident Evil Village Runs at 120FPS on the PS5 Pro

The PlayStation 5 Pro has so far been met with lots of "is this necessary?" questions with some PS5 Pro-enhanced games still only targeting 60FPS instead of consistently maintaining that goal. While some upcoming games like the newly delayed Assassin's Creed Shadows and the brand new Ghost of Yotei will be enhanced for the PS5 Pro, many of the other games that have been advertised for the console are ones people have probably already played and are therefore less of an incentive to upgrade from the PS5 to the new, more powerful console.

One of those older games is Resident Evil Village which came out in 2021, so definitely not a new game by any means even if its the newest mainline game in the Resident Evil series. Resident Evil Village also could already hit 60FPS on the base PS5 so long as ray tracing was turned off, but Capcom is doing even more for the game as far as the PS5 Pro is concerned. This week, Capcom and PlayStation announced that Resident Evil Village will hit 120FPS on the PS5 Pro.

"For Resident Evil Village, we added 120fps gameplay to provide the best possible user experience on PS5 Pro," Capcom said about the Resident Evil game's performance on the PS5 Pro. "Thanks to this major performance boost, the unique and memorable cast of characters looks even more realistic, adding greatly to the scare factor, and the action scenes have more punch than ever before. The beautiful and haunting world of Resident Evil Village uses the power of PS5 Pro for ultra-high-resolution technology, painting a vividly realistic picture that allows for the highest sense of immersion."

it's important to point out that there's no mention of ray tracing here in the post about Resident Evil Village, so Resident Evil players may have to compromise on that aspect of the game if they want to hit 120FPS. Of the PS5 Pro-enhanced games we know about already, however, this is the first one to hit the 120FPS milestone.

Capcom also talked about the Resident Evil 4 remake which released in March 2023 and will similarly been enhanced on the PS5 Pro. It runs at a "higher framerate," though Capcom didn't specify what that framerate was. The PS5 version of Resident Evil 4 targets 60FPS, for context, but does not always maintain that goal.