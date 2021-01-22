Resident Evil Village Box Art Revealed and It May Hint at Story Details

✖

Capcom finally revealed a ton of news regarding Resident Evil Village during its recent showcase event. Not only do we now know when the game is slated to release, but a new demo for it is available right now on PlayStation 5. Amongst a litany of other announcements, the box art for Village has also now been unveiled and it might point to some big revelations with the title’s narrative.

Seen in the image below, the box art for Resident Evil Village is very similar to some of the screenshots that we’ve seen of the game in the past. The cover features one of the longtime protagonists of the series, Chris Redfield, staring down at what looks to be the titular village from the game. Unlike other pieces of art that feature Redfield, however, the right half of his face resembles that of a wolf. This includes a glowing, yellow eye which is ominous, to say the least.

Resident Evil: Village / PlayStation 5 / Capcom / 2021 pic.twitter.com/Q6yweUZycx — Cool Box Art (@CoolBoxArt) January 22, 2021

While this just might seem like cool box art at face value, the image could be hinting at something even bigger. Considering the fact that Redfield’s face is partially akin to a wolf in this art, it might tell us that the character could be a werewolf in the game. Resident Evil Village is set to feature both werewolves and vampires this time around, which is something we have known about for a bit. That being said, whether or not Redfield himself might be one of these creatures is still unknown.

If Redfield does end up being a werewolf though, it could end up making sense. Based on what we’ve seen of him in previous trailers for Resident Evil Village, Redfield doesn’t seem to be acting like his usual self. The game’s original trailer shows him seemingly killing the wife of Ethan Winters, the main player-controlled character in Village. The most recent video that Capcom revealed also seems to show him kidnapping Winters' daughter.

Whatever is up with Chris in Resident Evil Village, it won't take us too long to find out. The game is set to launch in a few months on May 7, 2021, and will be coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Pre-orders are live now.

So what do you think is going to happen here with Chris Redfield in Resident Evil Village? Give me your best theories down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.