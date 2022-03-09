Resident Evil Village DLC Potentially Teased

It looks like Capcom could have just teased that an announcement related to the DLC for Resident Evil Village could be coming later today. Specifically, PlayStation is set to hold a new State of Play broadcast later this afternoon that is said to contain a focus on games from Japanese video game publishers. And while Capcom itself hasn’t been confirmed to have anything to share during this State of Play presentation, a new tweet from the official Resident Evil Twitter account has caused some fans to raise their eyebrows.

At midday today, the Resident Evil Twitter account posted a new tweet for seemingly no reason that featured Lady Dimitrescu, who is one of the villains from Resident Evil Village. The tweet in question contained the caption, “A rat can’t run from the dragon’s claws!” and nothing more. As such, there was no direct indication from those at Capcom that this tweet could be associated with a tease for Resident Evil Village’s DLC, but the message led to a lot of fans in the replies inferring that a reveal of some sort is coming soon.

https://twitter.com/RE_Games/status/1501603774246404101

Capcom announced all the way back at E3 2021 that it was in the early stages of working on DLC for Resident Evil Village. Since that time, though, nothing whatsoever has been shared by the studio regarding the release date for this DLC or what it might entail. Assuming that this tweet is somehow associated with the forthcoming add-on content, it seems to suggest that Lady Dimitrescu will be making a return of some sort. Given how popular this character was when Resident Evil Village launched last year, it wouldn’t be surprising whatsoever to see Dimitrescu associated with the DLC. Whether or not such an announcement will end up coming about during State of Play this afternoon remains to be seen, but we’ll keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com if there is anything notable to share.

Do you think there’s a good chance that we’ll learn more about the DLC for Resident Evil Village during today’s State of Play? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or you can shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.