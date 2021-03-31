Resident Evil Village: Former Olympic Basketball Player Nails Lady Dimitrescu Cosplay

✖

Professional model, former Olympic basketball player, and one-time holder of the Guiness World Record for World's Tallest Legs (Female) Ekaterina Lisina has done the world a service and shared some incredible-looking cosplay of herself as everyone's favorite Resident Evil Village Tall Lady, Lady Dimitrescu. At 6'9", Lisina doesn't quite match the height of Lady Dimitrescu's official measurement of 9'6", but it's likely the closest anyone will get without some serious body modification and/or platforms.

"After keeping this a secret for so long, I am incredibly excited to reveal this special cosplay of Lady Dimitrescu from the upcoming Resident Evil 8: Village," Lisina shared over on Instagram. "Countless amounts of hours, stress and labor went into this ambitious project and I hope you all will enjoy this just as much as I have."

You can check out Lisina as Lady Dimitrescu below, and there are even more of her in the cosplay on her Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ekaterina Lisina (@ekaterina_lisina15)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ekaterina Lisina (@ekaterina_lisina15)

Lisina was part of the bronze medal-winning Russian team at the 2008 Summer Olympics and has since transitioned into being the world's tallest professional model. She actually held the Guinness World Record for World's Tallest Legs (Female) until late last year when it announced that a Texas teen beat her record with a left leg measurement of 135.267 centimeters and a right leg measurement of 134.3 centimeters. Lisina, when she held the record, was measured at 132.8 centimeters and 132.2 centimeters, respectively.

Resident Evil Village is set to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on May 7th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Resident Evil video game right here.

What do you think of the Resident Evil Village Lady Dimitrescu cosplay by Lisina? Are you excited for the video game to release in May? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T Kotaku]