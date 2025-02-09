Resistance 4 Was Pitched by Insomniac, But PlayStation Shot It Down

Resistance 4 was a game that developer Insomniac Games at one point pitched to PlayStation, but it was ultimately shot down by the publisher. Prior to working on the Marvel’s Spider-Man series, Insomniac was perhaps most well-known throughout the PS3 era for its Resistance franchise. This series consisted of three mainline installments on PS3 in Resistance: Fall of Man, Resistance 2, and Resistance 3, in addition to two handheld spin-offs with Resistance: Retribution and Resistance: Burning Skies. Since 2012, though, Resistance has remained on ice despite constant requests from PlayStation fans to see Resistance 4 happen. Now, we know that this sequel was something that Insomniac itself once tried to create, but it didn’t end up working out.

In a conversation with Kinda Funny, Insomniac Games CEO Ted Price, who is soon poised to leave the company, verified that Resistance 4 was a project that the studio tried to make at one point. Price said that the game was ultimately shot down by those in charge at PlayStation for nothing more than poor timing. Still, he said that the concept for Resistance 4 was one that excited him greatly and was a passion project of those within Insomniac.

“We did pitch [Resistance 4],” Price said plainly. “It was a wonderful concept. In terms of timing and market opportunity, it didn’t work out. But it was the result of a lot of Insomniac team members being passionate about extending the story further.”

“I do believe Resistance has set up a really cool alternate history base where anything can happen with the Chimera, where they go, and what their origins are, he continued. “We spent a lot of time working on backstory and brainstorming where we could take this in the future. […] We love the fan response and we know that fans ask pretty regularly if we’re going to do another Resistance. There’s no answer to that but I will say we pitched Resistance 4 and it was cool.”

Price went on to say that he still hopes that Resistance will return at some point in the future, even if he’s no longer at Insomniac. That being said, he also mentioned that he believes a lot of Insomniac’s learnings from the Resistance series is what allowed them to be entrusted with IP like Spider-Man and Wolverine. As a result, Price doesn’t sound confident that a revival for Resistance would make much sense for Insomniac at the moment, even though it’s a property that he still holds dear.

What do you think about PlayStation choosing to scrap Insomniac’s plans for Resistance 4? And are you still hoping to see Resistance come back in some capacity down the road? Be sure to share your own thoughts with me down in the comments section.