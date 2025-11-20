Retro FPS Permanently Removed From Steam

With video games, there is always the risk of losing access. While this primarily pertains to online video games having their servers removed, single-player and offline games also face this threat. Often, fans are warned ahead of time, and even when a game goes down, they still have access. In some cases, such as this retro first-person shooter game, they can be completely delisted from online stores, preventing players from purchasing the game. When this happens, players are left with no way to play the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

KARM is a retro FPS that is a callback to those of the 90s in both looks and feel. DOOM fans would feel right at home, though developer Matthieu Gouby has opted for a Lovecraftian foe rather than a demonic one. That is, if the game was still available to purchase, as it has been delisted from Steam permanently. While no new purchases can be made, players who already own the game can still access, download, and play. The developer provided an update regarding the discontinuation of KARM.

“I would like to inform you that the game will soon be removed from sale on Steam due to the end of my business activity. This is a difficult announcement to make, but stepping away from my self-employed work means I can no longer continue supporting the project as I have until now.”

Gouby went on to express their gratitude for those who have supported the game. Many fans were understanding of the decision, but some expressed sadness and disappointment that there was little warning and that the game was not made free like a previous game by Gouby, KarmX. It remains to be seen if Gouby will return to game development and bring this title back, but for now, KARM is another game joining the ranks of those delisted.

image courtesy of matthieu gouby

KARM was a fast-paced FPS with a retro aesthetic that offered high-octane action. It was released on May 19th, 2024, marking a little over a year before it was shut down. The game seemed to be received well, as it had a Mostly Positive review on Steam.

Numerous games have been delisted over the years. Even games that are not as popular or mainstream often make a splash in the gaming industry, as it shows what is possible. Outside of smaller indie games, major developers have been known to shut down games and servers, such as Ubisoft. It is a reminder that digital games are nothing more than a license rather than something that players actually own.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!