Return to Silent Hill Movie Gets First Full Trailer

Following a behind-the-scenes look at the movie shared on Thursday and a preview before that which showed off our first look at the new version of Pyramid Head, Return to Silent Hill finally has its first full trailer. The trailer for the Silent Hill movie showed off even more of Pyramid Head (or Red Pyramid, if you prefer) as well as other characters like our protagonist, James Sunderland, during his search for Mary. The Silent Hill movie does not yet have a release date, but the trailer ends by saying that Return to Silent Hill is "coming soon."

You can find the trailer below now that it's been shared by the official Silent Hill accounts on Friday. For those who tuned into the Silent Hill transmission that aired on Thursday, you'll recall seeing some behind-the-scenes segments there that have made their way into this trailer to better show how all the pieces fit together. Based on what's been shown so far, people seem keen on the new movie, perhaps more so than they are on the remake of Silent Hill 2.

https://x.com/SilentHill/status/1796572353041965063It's unclear why this was not shown off during the Silent Hill transmission on Thursday which would've given it its very own space to be presented as opposed to just putting it out in the world the next day. But again, people seem pretty lukewarm on the Silent Hill 2 game that Bloober Team is handling which just got a release date yesterday, so perhaps Silent Hill will be back in favor again now that this trailer is out.

Return to Silent Hill is meant to adapt the events of Konami's Silent Hill 2 and has been a long time coming now with rumors of a new Silent Hill movie circulating for years. It's directed and produced by Christophe Gans, the same director responsible for the 2006 Silent Hill movie as well as 2014's Beauty and the Beast and more. It wrapped filming several months ago, and while it does not have an official synopsis yet to indicate anything might be changing, Silent Hill fans should expect it to closely follow the events of Silent Hill 2.

Return to Silent Hill does not yet have a release date beyond a broad release window of 2024, but we'll likely get one soon now that the first trailer is out.