RimWorld’s Highly Rated Odyssey DLC Is Already on Sale

RimWorld was massively popular with colony sim fans back when it first launched. But its latest DLC, RimWorld Odyssey, has brought the game to new heights. The latest expansion has earned a 98% Very Positive rating on Steam and brought players flocking back to the game. In fact, some fans are even saying that RimWorld Odyssey basically feels like a fully fledged sequel to the original. The DLC just released on July 11th, but now, gamers can already grab the latest RimWorld expansion at a discount.

Since its release, RimWorld has had a total of five DLC expansions. RimWorld Odyssey is the latest expanion, and many fans might say it’s also the greatest. Prior DLC for the game have added plenty of exciting features, icnluding royalty, anomalies, and biotech. Most of the expansions were well received, but so far, Odyssey is shaping up to be the highest rated addition to RimWorld yet.

The Rimworld Odyssey expansion brings a ton of new content to the game. The DLC adds five new biomes full of new landmarks for players to explore. There are lava fields, glacial planes, a glowforest, and more. Not to mention, each area is home to a total of over 40 new animals. Players can tame, trade, train, and cook up the animals… including the new ability to fish for your next meal.

All of those juicy additions to the game normally cost $24.99. As far as DLC prices go, that’s on the steep end, though many RimWorld fans say it’s worth it. But if you can save, why wouldn’t you? Thanks to a new deal, gamers can already buy RimWorld Odyssey for less than full price!

RimWorld Odyssey Discounted via Fanatical

Thanks to a deal on Fanatical, gamers can save 13% on the brand-new RimWorld Odyssey DLC. That brings the DLC’s price down to $21.74. Not the biggest discount around, but it’s always nice to save a bit on an exciting new game to add to your Steam library. Given that the expansion is just under two weeks old, it’s nice to already be able to get it for a bit less.

Like all Fanatical deals, this offer will get you a Steam key to redeem to play the game via PC or Mac. That means you’ll need the Steam version of the base game in order to play RimWorld Odyssey. There is no listed expiration date for the deal, so the offer will last as long as Fanatical has DLC codes to offer.

RimWorld and RimWorld Odyssey are available for PC or Mac via Steam. Several of the previous RimWorld DLC are also discounted on Fanatical right now, including RimWorld Biotech, RimWorld Idealogy, Rimworld Royalty, and Rimworld Anomaly. The base game is also available via Fanatical at a discount of 28% off, but only until July 24th. So, you can grab the game and its latest DLC for less for a limited time.

Have you played RimWorld before? Does this latest DLC make you want to jump back in? Let us know in the comments below!