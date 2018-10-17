‘Rocket League’ Delays RocketID Feature Again

Rocket League’s cross-platform party feature called RocketID has once again been delayed, this time to early 2019, Psyonix announced.

Psyonix broke the news about the RocketID delay in a roadmap update shared on Wednesday that addressed the status of the new feature. Planned for a release before the year was over, Sony’s recent announcement about allowing cross-play with other platforms means that Pysonix can start working towards that feature should the developer get the permission to enable it.

“While our goal was to release RocketID before the end of 2018, we’ve made the difficult decision to push its release into early 2019,” Psyonix said in Rocket League’s fall roadmap update. “The good news is that with Sony’s recent announcements regarding full cross-platform functionality, we can now make additional changes to prepare RocketID for ALL platforms should we receive permission to do so! We’re working incredibly hard to ensure that it’s as intuitive, stable, and polished as possible, before releasing it to the world. We know the wait has been frustrating for many of you who are eager for this feature, and we thank you for your patience as we continue to work on cross-platform support.”

The reference to Sony’s cross-play announcement follows Psyonix’s statement from the end of September that dealt with console cross-play questions. Psyonix CEO Dave Hangwood said that there were many factors involved with enabling cross-play which would take some time to sort through, and the news accompanied by the delay of the RocketID feature indicates that that’s still the case.

This isn’t the first time that Rocket League’s RocketID feature has been delayed either. Originally intended for a release back in August, the feature was delayed to September so that Pysonix could focus on the quality of the cross-platform feature. Following that delay, Pysonix announced in September that the update would no longer be coming out that month and would instead be targeted for a released before the end of the year. It now seems that that’s not the case anymore with the RocketID feature coming out sometime in early 2019 instead.

The whole point of the RocketID feature is to allow players to party up with cross-platform friends. Rocket League has some degree of cross-platform play already, but the RocketID feature would allow players to form parties across all cross-play-compatible platforms.

Rocket League’s full fall update can be read here, but don’t expect the RocketID feature to be out until next year.