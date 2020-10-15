Rocket League Update Reveals What's Coming to the Game Next

✖

Psyonix has provided a new update on Rocket League, revealing the release date of Season 1 Series and what's coming to the free-to-play PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC game next week. More specifically, the Epic Games-owned developer has revealed that Season 1's first new Series will release on October 19, which is next Tuesday. And with the new Series, there will be an injection of brand-new items, including a brand new car dubbed the Insidio.

The new items will be earnable in two ways: via Blueprints or via the Item Shop. With each online match played, you'll have a chance to earn a Blueprint, which aren't loot boxes because they show you what you're getting, however, you need to pay to create the item. However, if you don't play very often, you will also have the opportunity to buy the items via the Item Shop when they are rotated in.

For Season 1 Series, more than a dozen new items are being added, including Very Rare Decals, Very Rare Wheels, and Black Market items like the Stipple Gait Decal and the extremely animated Buffy-Sugo Goal Explosion.

For now, this is all Psyonix has revealed about Season 1 Series. It's currently unclear if the content update will be accompanied by a proper game update with bug fixes, gameplay tweaks, and other improvements that come with game updates. That said, to check out the new items, including the new car, click here.

Rocket League is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of the game coming to mobile devices, but it will be playable on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S next month.

