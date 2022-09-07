Rotten Tomatoes Is Getting a Card Game

Cryptozoic Entertainment has announced plans to publish a card game based off of the Rotten Tomatoes review aggregation website. Rotten Tomatoes: The Card Game is a card game in which players attempt to rank movies based on what they think the movie's "Tomatometer" score is. Players score points based on how close they are to the actual Tomatometer Score. This is a party game that supports up to 20 players. The game will cost $24.99 and will be released in Q4 2022. This marks the first time that Rotten Tomatoes, or probably any movie review site, has gotten a board game.

Licensed party games have become more and more popular over the past couple of years, especially when tied to big IPs. Funko Games recently released party games based on Parks and Recreation and Ted Lasso, while Asmodee announced party games based off of Netflix series like Squid Game and Stranger Things. Heck, there was even a Blockbuster party game made at one point.

However, this does seem like a bit of an odd game for Cryptozoic to make. The publisher is best known for its various deck-building and card games, with popular titles like the DC Deck-Building Game and other licensed card games based on Steven Universe and Lord of the Rings. More recently, Cryptozoic has expanded into the digital card game territory, with the publisher working on DC Dual Force, a new digital card game that was supposed to be released this year. No news about DC Dual Force has been announced in over a year and the card game's official Twitter and Facebook pages went quiet on social media.

Expect to see Rotten Tomatoes: The Card Game hit stores later this year.

