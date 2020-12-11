First Ruined King: A League of Legends Story Gameplay Trailer Revealed

✖

Riot Forge: A League of Legends Story got its first gameplay trailer on Thursday during The Game Awards to show off more of the turn-based RPG gameplay that’s quite new to the League of Legends universe. The trailer showed some of the memorable champions from the main League of Legends game that were already confirmed for the new single-player project as well as how those champions would utilize their unique talents and strengths in battle. The game does not currently have a release date beyond some time in 2021, but we know already that it’s planned for a release on PC and on consoles.

The first gameplay trailer for Ruined King: A League of Legends story can be seen below. It shows the different champions who have already been confirmed for the game battling enemies from Bilgewater while equipping different items related to elements of League of Legends players will quickly recognize.

The game made its formal debut not at this year’s Game Awards but a year earlier during the 2019 Game Awards when we got our first teaser trailer for Ruined King: A League of Legends Story. A more substantial trailer was released afterwards to confirm the involvement of a couple different champions from League of Legends including Pyke, Braum, Illaoi, Miss Fortune, Yasuo, and Ahri.

Aside from being a turn-based RPG which is about as different from the League of Legends MOBA formula as one could get, this game’s also unique in that it’s set to be the first single-player game that’ll bring the League of Legends universe to both PC and consoles. It’s being developed by Airship Syndicate and published by Riot Forge, a branch of Riot Games that’s working with other developers like Airship Syndicate to come up with new League of Legends experiences.

“We couldn’t resist the chance to work with Riot Forge to expand the epic world of Runeterra,” said Joe Madureira, CEO of Airship Syndicate in a previous statement about the game. “These are some of our own favorite champions, and we can’t wait for players to see how we brought the characters, creatures, and environments of Runeterra to life.”

Just hours before the gameplay reveal at The Game Awards, it was confirmed via the Riot Forge Twitter account that the game would not be releasing in its early 2021 timeframe as originally planned. Instead, it’s now planned for a general 2021 release, but it’s at least still planned for both consoles and the PC platform.