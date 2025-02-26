Upper Deck Reveals New Mythology-Inspired Rush of Ikorr Card Game

Upper Deck is well known for its games and collectibles, with games like the Neopets Trading Card Game as well as numerous collectible trading card decks based on everything from Hockey to Call of Duty. After years of rumblings about a new, original card game, Upper Deck has finally officially announced Rush of Ikorr. The new game is an effort to make something entirely new in the TCG space, offering a multiplayer battle mechanic that mixes up the one vs. one approach typical of TCGs. The big reveal for Rush of Ikorr includes a whole host of gameplay details to give fans an idea of what to expect when it releases on June 11th.

According to Upper Deck, Rush of Ikorr is unique for its blend of cooperative and competitive gameplay, while also introducing a mechanic that allows for greater customization of each card. The game is inspired by “ancient mythologies,” and does not draw on an existing IP. Instead, the sell here is the gameplay itself, as Upper Deck seeks to differentiate Rush of Ikorr from other games with a few key features. The cards are based on various mythologies, letting players step into the role of different “Avatars” like Zeus, Isis, Osiris, and more.

infusion cards let players customize their decks

In addition to a press release breaking down the Infusion Cards and 3 vs. 3 battles that make the game unique, Upper Deck has also launched a webpage with a detailed breakdown of the gameplay phases. The webpage also gives players a first look at the card art, which shows off the game’s version of various mythological figures who will take center stage in the game’s lore.

Rush of Ikorr Basic Gameplay Overview

Rush of Ikorr will challenge players to collect Ikorr through raids, which feature six-player combat with two teams of 3 facing off in the multiplayer battle mechanic. It’s this team approach to battle that sets the game apart from other TCGs, and Upper Deck calls it a “first-of-its-kind” mechanic. The team play is designed to give players different roles to fill and is inspired by team eSports. The game also includes different “aspects” that will impact how cards work in battle, giving players an easy way to differentiate their playstyles.

The starter decks for Rush of Ikorr

While the multiplayer team approach is a major highlight of Rush of Ikorr, the Infusion Cards are also a key focus of this initial reveal. These cards are a clear overlay that can be placed over existing cars to change up their abilities and traits. According to Upper Deck, this gives Rush of Ikorr ver 2,740 different possible card combinations, adding variety to gameplay. The hope is that this will create a broader meta, avoiding the problem that faces many TCGs in which players settle into a few key strategies that render gameplay stale until new cards are released to shake things up.

Rush of Ikorr will release with four starter decks, which will be available at launch on June 11th. Each of the starter decks will have 54 cards, which includes three of the transparent overlay Infusion cards. The Rush of Ikorr TCG will be available exclusively via physical shops as part of Upper Deck’s Certified Diamond Dealer Program. Players eager to get ahold of the new TCG when it first releases can pre-order the items now through their local participating card shops.

