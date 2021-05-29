Saints Row 5 Could Be Revealed Soon

✖

If everything turns out like fans are hoping for, Saints Row 5 could be finally unveiled within the next few weeks. Although a specific tease or report related to the next entry in the long-running open-world has yet to come about, Koch Media, which is the parent company that publisher Deep Silver belongs to has confirmed that it will be having a presentation of some sort in the near future. As such, there's always the potential that Saints Row 5 could be shown off for the first time at this event.

This afternoon, Summer Game Fest confirmed that it's going to be holding a new event that it's calling the "Koch Primetime Gaming Stream." Essentially no details related to the event were given outside of the fact that it will take place at 12:00pm PST on Friday, June 11. A website was also mentioned in the image that accompanied the announcement and it leads to what looks to be a placeholder Twitch channel of some sort.

New Event Added - Friday, June 11, Noon PT / 3 PM ET. #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/xPTrBNSdrO — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) May 28, 2021

At this point in time, we know nothing about Saints Row 5 outside of the fact that it is simply in the works. Developer Volition has been very forthcoming in the past that it's in the process of working on a new Saints Row installment, but we have yet to get a look at what it will be. If Koch Media is finally ready to make some sort of reveal in the next few weeks, there's always a good chance that Saints Row 5 could be the specific title that it wants to highlight.

That being said, it's worth stressing that there are numerous games and IPs under the control of Koch Media, so there's no guarantee whatsoever that Saints Row 5 makes an appearance during this upcoming stream. Other notable properties that could appear at this time include Dead Island 2, Metro, Kingdom Come, or many others. Regardless of what is revealed, though, we'll be sure to share the news from this stream with you here on ComicBook.com once it happens.

So what do you think about all of this? Are you hoping that Saints Row 5 will finally be announced later on in June?