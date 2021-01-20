Samurai Shodown Getting an Xbox Series X Upgrade in March

✖

Fans of SNK's Samurai Shodown will be happy to know that the game is getting a next-gen upgrade on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on March 16th. The publisher released a new video on Twitter, revealing that the upgrade will bring the game up to 120fps, from its current 60fps. The game will also support the use of the Smart Delivery feature on Xbox Series X, which means that players that picked up the game on Xbox One will automatically receive the update, free of charge! All DLC and progress will be transferred to the next-gen version, as well.

The video announcing the upgrade can be found embedded below.

【SAMURAI SHODOWN】

【SAMURAI SHODOWN】

A special message from Director, Hayato Konya coming in hot with news about SAMURAI SHODOWN on the Xbox Series X|S!

March 16th should prove to be an exciting day for fans of the game, as that will also see the release of Season 3 of Samurai Shodown. The start of Season 3 will bring in the game's latest fighter, Cham Cham. The Last Blade 2's Hibiki Takane and two other mystery fighters will also debut sometime throughout the season. Last but not least, the new season of Samurai Shodown will release alongside an update, bringing about balance changes to some of the game's playable characters.

Next-gen upgrades have become all the rage since the PS5 and Xbox Series X debuted last November. A number of publishers and developers have taken the opportunity to upgrade the visual presentations for their games, sometimes opting to include new features, as well. Given the amount of development time and costs most modern games require, it makes sense to see publishers embracing this option. Ideally, next-gen upgrades will lead to greater longevity, goodwill with the fans, and perhaps even increased sales from players that have yet to buy the original version of the game.

Samurai Shodown is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the fighting game right here.

Are you a fan of Samurai Shodown? Are you looking forward to the game's next-gen upgrade on Xbox Series X?