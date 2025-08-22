Satisfactory Gets PS5 and Xbox Series X Release Date

A new trailer has dropped for Satisfactory, confirming Xbox and PlayStation console release dates for the popular open-world automation building game by Coffee Stain Studios. Already available on PC, Satisfactory holds an “Overwhelmingly Positive” score on Steam, making it one of the highest-rated games on the platform. Announced as part of the ongoing Gamescom video game convention, Satisfactory players will now have a more convenient way to play when the console versions drop on November 4th.

According to the trailer, Satisfactory will be made available for Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, though it’s unclear if there will be any restrictions for these console versions compared to the PC counterparts and if crossplay will be an upcoming feature. In a community update at the beginning of the year, Coffee Stain Studios briefly discussed its plans to bring the game to consoles, emphasizing the challenges it would present in porting the game over.

“It’s not as simple, at this point, as ripping the game down, plunking it into a disc, shipping it, and calling it a day, “said Coffee Stain Studios Community Manager Mikael Niazi in a YouTube video. “We thought about moving a very complex game like Satisfactory to a, in the grand scheme of things, very tiny controller.”

Initially, the console releases were planned for Q1 of this year, but had to be delayed in a move which Niazi attributed to changing circumstances in game development. In a March livestream regarding the console releases, Coffee Game Studios confirmed that the consoles would be coming after the recent 1.1 update for the game and would feature 1.1 content.

The final version of 1.1 was released in June, introducing numerous new features and overhauling existing systems to streamline the experience in key areas, while also enhancing the game’s robustness. During a June developer livestream following the release of 1.1, when asked about the potential for crossplay with consoles, Niazi was dismissive but didn’t entirely rule out the concept for the future.

“It’s a definite no when [the console versions] launch,” said Niazi in a YouTube clip from the June livestream. “Honestly, in the future, who knows? We absolutely see the appreciation for crossplay between consoles and PC, but it’s not going to be in the pipeline after consoles hit, that would be down the line if so.”

In the same stream, when asked about the potential of the game coming to Xbox Game Pass, new Satisfactory community manager Jason Edwards said there were currently “no plans” for the title to be featured on the service. This latest trailer also made no mention of Game Pass, making its inclusion as a launch-day benefit to subscribers unlikely.

Are you looking forward to finally playing Satisfactory on consoles? Will the apparent lack of crossplay available from launch be a deal breaker for you?