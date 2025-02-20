SCUF Gaming Reveals New Valor Pro Wired Performance Controller

Looking for a new gaming controller? SCUF Gaming has got you covered. Today, the company revealed its next controller, the SCUF Valor Pro Wired Performance Controller. Made for Xbox and PC, the controller takes a lot from its collaborations with esports talent and more, though welcoming to all gamers. At $99.99, it makes for a less expensive option for those who want to get the most out of their experiences playing their favorite titles. Even more so, the controller is available now to purchase, so those interested can purchase it right away.

In terms of specs, the SCUF Valor Pro Wired Performance Controller delivers a cutting-edge experience for gamers of all types, especially competitive ones for games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Marvel Rivals. A variety of features are included with the controller, from remappable paddles and anti-drift Hall Effect thumbsticks to ultra-fast polling rate response time and audio controls. It’s available in four different colors: steel gray, black, white, and smoke. With SCUF Gaming’s decades of experience in the gaming business, you can rest assured that it is held to high standards and meets the requirements of the fanbase. In fact, the design of the controller was made with that in mind, being more compact and comfortable while keeping the signature Xbox style.

Credit: SCUF Gaming & Corsair

Speaking on behalf of SCUF Gaming, General Manager Aron Drayer said,

“Experienced Xbox and PC gamers are looking for a controller that can deliver the highest possible performance for their favorite games. The SCUF Valor Pro Wired takes more than thirteen years of SCUF knowledge and expertise in design to deliver the ultimate in control, speed and customization.”

As mentioned before, there are some interesting features available with the SCUF Valor Pro Wired Performance Controller. One is back paddles, which map to buttons so you can easily access and use them without much movement. This controller allows you to map them however you want, so if you want to map the jump function in a game to one, you may. Meanwhile, one of SCUF’s signature features is the Anti-Drift Hall Effect Thumbsticks. Using magnets, the thumbsticks will feel more responsive while reducing drift that may happen, enabling precise aim for those who want it.

While the SCUF Valor Pro Wired Performance Controller does help gamers who play competitively, it does seem like those who don’t will still find it useful for games. For example, with the many first-person titles on the market like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Avowed, being able to play however you want and feel comfortable doing so is a pretty nice deal. Plus, with the upcoming releases of DOOM: The Dark Ages and Atomfall, it seems it may be a good controller to try out for those.

The SCUF Valor Pro Wired Performance Controller is available now at select retailers like Amazon and at SCUF’s website and costs $99.99.