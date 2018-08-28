FromSoftware Explains Why Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Is Published by Activision

FromSoftware’s announcement that its project, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, would be published by Activision was met with some uncertainty from many who wondered how the pair came to be, but FromSoftware has now explained how it ended up with the publisher.

Most well-known for its Dark Souls games that were published by Bandai Namco and the PlayStation 4 exclusive Bloodborne that was distributed by Sony, FromSoftware’s decision to work with Activision was certainly a change of pace from previous projects. While it wasn’t said if Activision was the first choice or what other companies FromSoftware spoke to, the developers told GamesIndustry.biz at Gamescom that they pitched the idea of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice to multiple companies with Activision being among those who could help publish the game worldwide.

“So initially when we had this project proposal we took it to a number of companies,” FromSoftware community manager Yasuhiro Kitao told GamesIndustry.biz. “We don’t have the clout to publish outside of Asia and Japan, and so Activision was one of the companies we approached and one of the companies who said they would like to talk.”

Kitao continued to say that Activision “absolutely loved the idea” and respected the project and the developer’s vision. The publisher also provided user testing and feedback opportunities, something that Kitao says FromSoftware couldn’t have handled itself.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice wasn’t always set to be the game that it’s shaping up to be as well with its origins instead taking root in Tenchu. When the game was first teased prior to its reveal, many thought that it gave off some Tenchu vibes and that it’d be another game in the series, the first one in years. Kitao said that the Tenchu brand was “the original impetus for this project” but said that its work with Activision and continued development eventually steered the game towards an entirely new product.

“But as we developed and as we partnered with Activision, and started building it together, it started becoming its own thing and the game we wanted to make was no longer just Tenchu, so it really evolved into its own thing,” Kitao said.

As far as Activision’s involvement in the game, Kitao and Activision producer Robert Conkey said that everything that happens beyond the game’s start screen is handled by FromSoftware.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is scheduled to release on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on March 22, 2019.