New Shin Megami Tensei 5 Story Trailer Released

A new trailer specifically focusing on the story of Shin Megami Tensei V has officially been released by Atlus. The upcoming video game for Nintendo Switch is set to release for the console on November 12th, and pre-orders are available now. The new trailer predominantly focuses on the game's plot, but it also includes some gameplay footage, as well.

Enter a post-apocalyptic Tokyo as the newly forged Nahobino and decide the fate of the world in Shin Megami Tensei V. Which path will you choose? #SMT5 Watch: https://t.co/gq3o347TYG pic.twitter.com/ciopqvzuz6 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 15, 2021

Here's how Atlus officially describes Shin Megami Tensei V:

"When a grisly murder scene in modern-day Tokyo blocks our protagonists walk home, an unplanned detour leaves him buried and unconscious.

"He awakens in a new Tokyo, a wasteland ravaged by apocalypse now called Da’at... but before bloodthirsty demons can claim his life, a savior emerges, and they unite to become a mighty being neither human nor demon: a Nahobino.

"With newfound power, the protagonist ventures through Da’at, an enigmatic realm filled with mythical deities and demonic tyrants in constant conflict for survival. Searching for answers, the protagonist must forge his own path in a battle between light and dark to dictate the fate of the world."

As noted above, Shin Megami Tensei V is officially set to release exclusively for the Nintendo Switch later this year on November 12th. Pre-orders for the physical version of the video game have begun with the special Fall of Man Premium Edition running $119.99 and the standard Launch Edition available for $59.99 wherever such things are sold. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Shin Megami Tensei title right here.

