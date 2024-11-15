Pokemon Legends: Z-A Leaker Reveals When Next Trailer Is Coming (And It’s Soon)

When Pokemon Legends: Z-A was announced for Nintendo Switch back in February by Game Freak and Nintendo, it was alongside a teaser trailer. This teaser trailer didn’t reveal the game though. Since then, Pokemon fans have been patiently waiting for the reveal trailer for the Pokemon Legends: Arceus sequel. Right now, there is no official word of the game’s reveal trailer dropping soon, but there is now unofficial word of this happening.

Word comes the way of well-known Pokemon leaker, Riddler Khu, a contentious source among Pokemon fans, but a source that has proven reliable in the past, especially the recent past. The Riddler Khu hasn’t said much about Pokemon Legends: Z-A, but their brief update is notable.

According to the leaker, the Pokemon Legends: Z-A reveal trailer is not coming on Pokemon Day, which happens every year on February 27. The good news is the trailer is coming before this, which indicates there is something else meaty that Game Freak and Nintendo want to share on Pokemon Day. Whatever the case, Pokemon fans won’t need to wait this long to get their first proper look at the Pokemon Legends: Arceus sequel.

When exactly the Pokemon Legends: Z-A reveal trailer is coming, the leaker doesn’t say. However, previously the same leaker claimed the game was supposed to be revealed this month before these plans were delayed by the massive Game Freak hack back in October.

Assuming this intel is right, then the reveal trailer is not coming this month. And it is unlikely to come in December due to the holiday season. Perhaps in the first two weeks of the year, or at The Game Awards on December 12, but after this would be very unlikely. This leaves January and February, but not too close to Pokemon Day, as the likely window for the Pokemon Legends: Z-A reveal trailer. Again though, this is assuming all the intel from Riddler Khu is accurate.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. Right now, everything here is either a rumor or pure speculation. The source, as noted, has proven reliable in the past, but they have also been off the mark in the past as well.

