Silent Hill 4: The Room Update Restores Missing Content

The goal of the GOG Preservation Program is simple: to ensure classic games are available in their original state, are DRM-free, and are available to play on modern gaming platforms. The initiative has seen over 100 games faithfully restored, including Silent Hill 4: The Room, which was recently added to the program. The previously available PC port of Konami’s horror game was mysteriously missing content from the original release. However, thanks to the program, that missing content has been restored.

It should be noted that the GOG version of Silent Hill 4: The Room has been on the digital storefront for a while now. According to the page, the first version was released on October 2nd, 2020. So, it’s not like the game has not been readily available for interest players to purchase. However, since that first version was released, updates have been made to make it more compatible with newer hardware and fixed several issues plaguing this particular edition. However, its inclusion in the GOG Preservation Program has brought it closer to its original release. Here are all the adjustments made to this new version of the game from the GOG store page:

Silent Hill 4: The Room 1.0 GOG v5 (20 March 2025)

Improved compatibility with Windows 10 and 11.

Fixed gray screen issue occurring after resolution changes.

Fixed task switching using the Alt+Tab key combination.

Fixed audio volume and panning for a more balanced sound experience.

Added full support for various modern controllers, including Sony DualSense Edge, Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, and NVIDIA Shield controllers.

Added support for controller hotplugging and vibrations.

Adjusted default brightness and gamma to more closely match the PS2 version.

Restored all missing hauntings for a complete gameplay experience.

Validated stability.

Reading through the list, everything seems pretty standard. Making it more compatible with modern Windows OS’s, and fixing various visual and audio issues isn’t really out of the ordinary for any update. However, one specific bullet point is very notable for the PC port. GOG has restored all the hauntings that were previously missing, making it the most complete PC port of Silent Hill 4: The Room. The company has also adjusted the picture to match the PS2 version, making it a more faithful version than the previously released port.

It should be noted that players who purchased Silent Hill 4: The Room will not have to purchase this new version of the game separately. They should be able to just update the current version they have through the GOG launcher.

Silent Hill 4: The Room was not the only game added to the GOG Preservation Program recently. There were a total of 24 games added to the program, some of which are from influential or popular franchises. This includes F.E.A.R. Platinum, Ultima 1+2+3, Deus Ex GOTY Edition, Fallout 2, and Tomb Raider: Anniversary.

To celebrate the 24 games added to the GOG Preservation Program, all of them are currently discounted as part of the digital storefront’s Spring Sale. These offers all end on April 3rd.