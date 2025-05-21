Silent Hill f Release Date Might Be Announced in New Event

Arguably, the most anticipated horror game right now is Silent Hill f. Konami’s upcoming survival horror game will be the first new mainline entry in the visceral series since 2012. Luckily for fans, it seems they won’t have to wait too long for a release date reveal. A new event dedicated to the game has been revealed, and it is the most probable place we’ll hear details about its launch.

Spotted by X (formerly Twitter) user Wario64, a Silent Hill f panel is confirmed for the Anime Expo in Los Angeles, California. Specifically, it is being held at the JW Marriott Platinum Ballroom, on Friday, July 4th at 3:15 PDT. Formally titled “Konami Presents Unmasking Silent Hill f Panel,” it will feature the game’s Producer Motoi Okamoto, Scriptwriter Ryukishi07, and Composer Akira Yamaoka. Specifics on what will be shared are unknown, but Silent Hill’s X account implores fans to share their questions for the trio in their post regarding the panel for a chance to get them answered.

SILENT HILL f is coming to @AnimeExpo with a special guest panel featuring SILENT HILL Producer Motoi Okamoto, Scriptwriter Ryukishi07, and Composer Akira Yamaoka!



Want to join the conversation? Share your questions below for a chance to be asked during our panel. ⬇️ #AX2025

If a Silent Hill f release date were to be revealed at an event, this seems like the most probable place. That is, if it doesn’t make its way to one of the multiple June showcases, like Summer Games Fest. Using the word “unmasking” in the name suggests a reveal of some sort. So, at the very least, it seems fans may get some new details regarding the upcoming survival horror game. Of course, this is all speculation, and we’ll know more when the panel commences in a couple of months.

Silent Hill f was revealed earlier this year with a new trailer that featured the game’s protagonist, Shimizu Hinako. Thanks to its official synopsis, we know the game is set in 1960s Japan, in the secluded town of Ebisugaoka, which is suddenly blanketed by fog. From what is shown in the trailer, it is then when some pretty crazy stuff begins to happen to Hinako.

“In 1960s Japan, Shimizu Hinako’s secluded town of Ebisugaoka is consumed by a sudden fog, transforming her home into a haunting nightmare,” reads the game’s description. “As the town falls silent and the fog thickens, Hinako must navigate the twisted paths of Ebisugaoka, solving complex puzzles and confronting grotesque monsters to survive.”

“Immerse yourself into Hinako’s world imagined by renowned author Ryukishi07, with entrancing music, including pieces by Akira Yamaoka, and beautiful visuals in a gripping tale of doubt, regret, and inescapable choices,” continues the description. “Will Hinako embrace the beauty hidden within terror, or succumb to the madness that lies ahead? Discover a new chapter in the Silent Hill series, blending psychological horror with a haunting Japanese setting.”

There seems to be a chance Silent Hill f could release this year. Back in January, the game was rated in South Korea. It also received an ESRB rating in March. However, it is possible it may not reach all regions, as it has been given a Refused Classification rating in Australia due to its content.

While the Silent Hill f release date is still a mystery, it is known that when it does inevitably launch, it will be on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.