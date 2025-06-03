Hollow Knight: Silksong Fans Think Game Is Releasing Soon After New Update

Hollow Knight: Silksong fans think the game is finally about to release following a new update for the game. In 2017, Hollow Knight was released to critical acclaim and has been held up as one of the best Metroidvanias out there. Developer Team Cherry didn’t waste much time before announcing a sequel, as it confirmed in 2019 that it was working on Hollow Knight: Silksong. The game immediately became one of the most anticipated titles on the horizon… and it has remained that way for about six years. Yes, this side scroller has been in development for six years and fans have been patiently waiting for it the entire time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hollow Knight: Silksong has received a number of updates over the years, albeit somewhat infrequent. Silksong is expected to be much bigger in scope and scale than its predecessor with Team Cherry also being a very small team itself. There’s a lot of ambition behind the project and thankfully, it’s expected that Silksong will finally release in 2025. The game will even be playable at a museum this fall, suggesting that it will be fully released by then. Many have been hoping to hear some news on the game at Summer Game Fest and it looks like there’s a chance that might actually happen.

After prolonged silence for Hollow Knight: Silksong, fans just got an update that made them very excited. As spotted by Wario64, Silksong‘s SteamDB page received updates to its packages for the first time in 15 months. If this was any other week, fans would probably be a bit more skeptical, but the updates come right before Summer Game Fest and the upcoming Xbox showcase.

Hollow Knight: Silksong received updates to its packages tonight on SteamDB (one apparently receiving an update for the first time in 15 months) https://t.co/DJz9ebnffghttps://t.co/THPp2luYgp pic.twitter.com/9RvHY290ez — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 3, 2025

Silksong was also confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2 with an expected 2025 release date recently… and the Nintendo Switch 2 launches this week. It seems like there’s a chance that Silksong will get a shadow drop release sometime this week, allowing fans to play it following the conclusion of whatever showcase it appears at. Whether or not it would also release on Switch 2 at the same time remains to be seen, but it would be a great surprise for Switch 2 owners looking to spice up their launch games.

It’s likely Silksong would make this announcement at Xbox’s event on Sunday as the game has a deal with Xbox to release the game on Xbox Game Pass on day one. Xbox is also known to shadow drop big releases at its events and this may be the one it chooses. Of course, we urge you not to get your hopes up as it’s possible none of this happens. Maybe we get a demo, maybe we just get a release date announcement, or maybe there’s nothing at all. Either way, the anticipation is palpable!

Are you hoping to see Silksong get an update this week? Let me know in the comments.