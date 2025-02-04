Star-Studded Sims Birthday Livestream Features 25 Hours of Giveaways

Thus far, 2025 has been a big year for fans of The Sims. This February marks 25 years since the original The Sims released, and EA is celebrating in a big way. After rounding out January with the surprise re-release of The Sims and The Sims 2, Simmers will soon be treated to a 25-hour livestream to celebrate the actual birthday of the franchise. How will The Sims fill 25 hours of video content? With a star-studded lineup full of well-known Sims live streamers and celebrities, along with plenty of giveaways to incentivize fans to prioritize the livestream over their Sleep motive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During the Behind the Sims livestream in January, EA teased the upcoming roadmap for celebrating the franchise hitting 25 years. The livestream is part of what’s to come, along with a big old eyes-emoji style secret on February 25th. Given the timing of the livestream, many Simmers are hoping that an announcement about what’s coming on the 25th will arrive somewhere in that 25-hour livestream. Though EA has been hush hush about this possibility, it’s quite possible we’ll learn more about the date in question somewhere in the livestream. More details about the upcoming Motherlode season seems most likely, given how little was said during the Behind the Sims. But EA just might surprise Simmers with something entirely different.

Will the livestream finally reveal what’s happening on 2/25?

At any rate, we do know that the 25-hour Sims birthday livestream will be an opportunity for fans to celebrate the franchise with plenty of big names. Those who stay tuned and join the official The Sims Discord channel can also enjoy giveaways of some pretty exciting prizes. The Sims 25-hour birthday livestream begins at 5 PM EST on February 4th and runs all the way through to February 5th. It will be streamed via Twitch, TikTok, and YouTube.

The Sims Birthday Livestream Lineup & Giveaways

The Sims 25 Hour Livestream will be packed with big names, both in the Sims community and beyond. Doja Cat and Latto will be in attendance, though it’s unclear if they’ll be performing in Simlish or getting in on the gameplay livestream fun. Here are a few highlights for who will be a part of the livestream extravaganza.

Doja Cat

Latto

Trixie Mattel & Katya

Angelo & Lexy

Loserfruit

Cristinini

Dan & Phil

Plumbella

IronMouse

Ebonix

Julien

Deligracy

Caryn & Connie

The full Sims livestream lineup, pending any surprise guests

Whether this list is complete or more surprise guests are waiting in the wings, we’ll just have to wait and see when the Livestream begins. In addition to tuning in for their favorite Sims livestreamer or celebrity Sims fan guest, Simmers can look forward to various giveaways during the event as well.

Sims Livestream Giveaways

To participate in the giveaways during the Sims 25-hour livestream, fans will need to join the official The Sims discord. They should also be sure to grab the Contests role to make sure they have access to the right channel to participate in giveaways.

Specific items for the giveaways haven’t been revealed and will likely come up throughout the stream. However, we do know that Sims merch and gear from Logitech will be part of the giveaway lineups. Those hoping to snag a Plumbob sweatshirt or new gear for their Sims cozy gaming setup might want to keep an eye out to see what will be featured.

Whether or not the Sims 25-hour livestream gives us more details on that 2/25 eyeball emoji, it will be a big celebration of the franchise with those who love it most. That, and a chance to snag some Sims swag. Catch it starting at 5 PM EST on February 4th and rolling on through February 5th on the official Sims YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok accounts.