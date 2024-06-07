Skate Announces Console Tests in New Trailer

Earlier this week, the Skate Twitter account changed its handle to the fictional accounting firm M-Corp, leading many players to assume developer Electronic Arts would announce something big at Summer Game Fest. While the team didn't reveal the long-awaited release date, it did show up at the show with a lengthy video featuring Tim Robinson. At the very end of the video, EA dropped a short teaser of Skate gameplay, while also revealing that console players would soon get to join in on the fun of playtesting early builds of the game.

Skate Console Playtesting Release Window Revealed

Again, the new gameplay didn't give us too many hints about what's coming outside knowing that skating will be involved. We did see the world changing dynamically as characters tricked through the levels, but it's not clear if that's something that will actually be in the game or if it's there to make the trailer pop. There was also a character somersaulting through several shots, which is certainly an interesting way to get around a skateboard line. Hopefully, the team will reveal more updates soon, as console players will soon be joining in on the pre-release version of Skate.

The announcement was light on specifics, but we know that playtesting is coming to consoles this fall. The developers didn't announce which consoles it'll launch on or give us a firm release date, but those details will likely be revealed relatively soon. If you want a chance to try out Skate before it launches, make sure to head to the official site and register your interest in jumping into the playtest.

What Else Was Announced at Summer Game Fest?

Before this year's SGF began, host Geoff Keighley was quick to announce that this year's version might be a little lighter than in years past. However, there have been several fun reveals and announcements during the show. That includes reveals of games like LEGO Horizon Adventures and Sid Meier's Civilization 7. We also learned new details about games like Slitterhead, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, and Batman: Arkham Shadow. Plus, Blumhouse Games took to the stage to reveal a new suite of games it has in the hopper, including the next game from Sam Barlow, the director behind Immortality and Her Story.

Skate doesn't have a release date yet, but we'll likely start to hear more about it over the next few months, especially with playtesting coming to consoles this fall.