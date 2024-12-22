Free Slitterhead Demo Released

Slitterhead has been out for more than a month, but those that haven’t given the game a chance now have an opportunity to do so for free. The game’s developers have released a Slitterhead demo, which should be available on all of its current platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. The timing actually couldn’t be better, as it happens to coincide with a 30% discount that’s also live, as of this writing. That knocks the price down to $34.99, from its usual $49.99.

Reception to Slitterhead has been pretty much all over the board since the game’s release. As of this writing, the game holds a Meta Score of 62, placing it firmly in the “mixed or average” category. However, users in general seem a lot more fond of Slitterhead than most reviewers were. On Steam, the game currently holds a “very positive” rating, with recent reviews being “mostly positive.” Slitterhead‘s fans have positively compared it to games released on past PlayStation platforms. One of the more frequent complaints about the game is that many players don’t feel like the price is justified; given the current discount, Slitterhead might be an easier sell!

Slitterhead is an action/horror game from Bokeh game studio

The demo for Slitterhead gives players access to the first chapter and tutorial. One of the lone drawbacks about demos is that players tend to hate having to revisit areas that they’ve already played and finished. Thankfully, all progress from the Slitterhead demo can be carried over to the full version. Since there’s no cross-progression between versions, players will probably want to download the demo on the platform they’re considering buying the game on.

Given the wide range of opinions that have surrounded Slitterhead, the new demo seems like a perfect opportunity for players to see if the game will appeal to them. The reality is, there are a lot of great games out there, and it’s pretty much impossible to try everything. Demos make things a little easier for players, and it could help to grow Slitterhead‘s fan base.

Slitterhead is the latest game from director Keiichiro Toyama. Toyama has spent three decades in the video game industry, and has been responsible for multiple beloved franchises. Toyama is credited as the creator of the Silent Hill franchise, as well as Gravity Rush and Siren. Fans hoping for something like Silent Hill should not expect to find just that. While Slitterhead does feature a number of horror elements, it’s more of an action game. That might be the reason some players have been disappointed by the game, but the demo should help in that regard, as it will quickly clear up any potential misconceptions.

