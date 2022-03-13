Disney fans will be able to mix and match their favorite characters together in a new take on a classic game. Earlier this month, The OP Games announced Smash Up: Disney Edition, a new licensed version of the popular card battling game featuring Disney characters. Smash Up: Disney Edition will feature 8 factions, featuring characters from Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Big Hero 6, Frozen, Mulan, The Lion King, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Wreck-It Ralph. As with other Smash Up games, players will take two decks of cards, each representing a different faction and “smash” them together to create a single deck. Each deck combination creates different synergies and combos, so it’s up to the players to come up with a winning strategy.

Originally published in 2012 by AEG, the core Smash Up game features the same basic gameplay but with non-licensed factions such as aliens or monsters. Smash Up: Disney Edition is compatible with both Smash Up and any of its many expansions. In total, there are over 90 different Smash Up factions can use in the game, with a total of 4,186 different potential deck combinations.

This marks the second time that the OP Games has published a licensed version of Smash Up. Last year, The OP published Smash Up: Marvel Edition, which provided players with eight Marvel-themed factions to choose from. The OP also recently announced plans to publish a tabletop version of Disney’s Sorcerer’s Arena, which gives players the ability to build teams of Disney characters and battle them in arena-style battles. The OP has released several new board games featuring Disney characters, including versions of Codenames and Geek Out.

Smash Up Disney Edition will be released in summer 2022 and will have a retail price of $34.99.