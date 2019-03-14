‘Sniper Elite V2 Remastered’ Leaked, Reveal Possibly Coming Tomorrow

The remastered version of Rebellion’s Sniper Elite V2 was apparently leaked earlier today. Well, the reveal trailer was, at least. However, that has since been scrubbed from the Internet, but it would appear that the devs have an announcement in store for fans tomorrow.

One Twitter user found the trailer online, though as expected, it was quickly removed. Still, this means we could be getting a reveal soon. Tomorrow, in fact.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, not all hope is lost. Rebellion is actually holding a livestream tomorrow, March 14th. In fact, it will be a Sniper Elite development update, as pointed out on the studio’s Twitter account and their website.

According to the trailer that was once in place at the link in the tweet above, Sniper Elite V2 Remastered will boast enhanced 4K and HDR support for Xbox One X players as well as HDR support for other platforms. All DLC will be included and there will also be new characters to play as, an in-depth photo mode, and more.

For more on Sniper Elite V2:

“Sniper Elite V2 is an award-winning and authentic World War II sniping experience. You are elite US sniper Karl Fairburne. Parachuted into Berlin amidst the Germans’ final stand, your mission is to prevent Nazi V2 rocket program technology from falling into the hands of the besieging Red Army. You must aid key scientists keen to defect to the US, and terminate those who would help the Russians.

“Take advantage of authentic weaponry, learn how to stalk your targets, fortify your position, set up the shot, use your skill, patience and cunning to achieve your mission. Stealth gameplay is the key as you find yourself trapped between two desperate armies in a race against time.”

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered is apparently set to arrive this year, but we’ll likely find out for sure during the Rebellion livestream on March 14th at 1 p.m. ET.

What do you think about this? Excited for a potential remastered version of Sniper Elite V2? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Aladdin trailer, how the new Joker looks in the Harley Quinn show, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!