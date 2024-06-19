ScottGames Teases "Something Big" Releasing Daily For One Week Straight To Celebrate Five Nights at Freddy's 10th Anniversary

Five Nights at Freddy's is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year and the exact date is approaching quickly now that summer is in full swing, with August 8th marking a decade of the franchise. As such the studio that created and developed the game, ScottGames, has announced via social media that the franchise will celebrate its anniversary across a week of releases beginning August 1st leading up to the 8th. The post reads: "Hello FNaF community! This year is FNaF's 10th Anniversary on August 8th! There has been a lot of work happening behind the scenes to make it a very special event. There is going to be something big released each day from August 1st through August 8th. Stay tuned for the full August release schedule, dropping tomorrow!"

As for what will be on the August release schedule, Five Nights at Freddy's fans will have to wait until tomorrow, June 19th, for that particular answer – but we do know there are several exciting releases ahead for the franchise this year. Five Nights at Freddy's characters will be featured in the upcoming Funko Fusion game which was further showcased during the Nintendo Direct earlier today, unveiling looks at the iconic characters that will transfer over into the game in their Funko versions ahead of the game's September 13th release date.

Additionally, Mega Cat Studios recently announced and released a trailer for their upcoming FNaF game, Five Nights at Freddy's: Into the Pit, which already has many fans of the franchise excited due to its seeming uptick in gore, including the first visual look at the Missing Children Incident. While a release date was not noted for Into the Pit and the game remains listed as "coming soon," this seems like the exact kind of announcement that would fit into the 10th anniversary celebrations – though this is of course purely speculation.

FNaF fans also have the "flat mode" release of Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2 to look forward to as the previously virtual reality-only game will be available on PlayStation 5 just two days from now. Outside of the FNaF gaming universe, Blumhouse Productions is currently developing the sequel to last year's live-action movie adaptation, which will supposedly feature Mangle as a new animatronic per what Jim Henson's Creature Shop has been shown working on in a photo earlier this year.

What are you hoping to see on the FNaF 10th Anniversary celebration calendar? Chat with me about it on socials @amazingspidrhan!