Five Nights at Freddy's: Into the Pit Offers First Glimpse of The Missing Children Incident

Members of the Five Nights at Freddy's fandom were treated to a trailer for Mega Cat Studios' upcoming single player 2D adventure game, Five Nights at Freddy's: Into the Pit, an adaptation of the first short story in the Fazbear Frights novel series of the same name. The combination of an atmospheric and stylized trailer and multiple additional gifs and images released on the Mega Cat web page for the game created plenty of buzz around it, with one scene in particular catching its viewers' attention as it is the first glimpse of a central part of FNaF lore – the Missing Children Incident.

The Missing Children Incident (MCI) is a collection of sinister acts that occurred at a Freddy Fazbear's Pizza location (most likely) in 1985, a series of murders committed by William Afton. Given the MCI's importance in FNaF lore fans are excited to see Afton's crimes on display like this, and it has to be noted – it's not often this type of brutality is seen visually in games, and this short snippet definitely raises interest and hopes (maybe even expectations) in the game. You can check out the full gif at the bottom of the game's official web page, but here's a pretty good frame from it for reference:

(Photo: Mega Cat Studios)

Saying that this moment increases the gore we've seen in the games franchise thus far isn't saying much, to be fair – the imagery is still incredibly tame, with only the children's legs visible with the rest of their bodies shrouded in darkness. What we see in the scene is enough for your imagination to run wild with, however, and who knows – maybe we'll see more in the game? For now the gore aspect remains tame for what we've seen so far as many people have pointed out online already, which is overall indicative of a consistent request for the FNaF franchise as a whole to embrace its horror genre in full and throw a bit more gore its audiences' way.

If you ask me though, even the legs of children corpses in a video game like this is a massive jump into a much darker tone for the franchise, and I really love the framing of this shot. The trailer may only be a little over one minute long, but it's more than enough to have me eager to get my hands on this game.

Five Night's At Freddy's: Into the Pit will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, and at the moment Mega Cat Studios have not provided an exact release date for the game...though the Jeff's Pizza website used to indicate there's likely more to come this week (the website has since been put into maintenance). As for the movie adaptation, the latest update comes from Blumhouse Productions' Jason Blum during the Summer Game Fest that the studio is "working at this very minute on the sequel to Five Nights at Freddy's," which recently set a premiere date for next year.

A cool aspect of the scene is the conversations it has opened up online, specifically regarding this scene. There has been some debate about what this version of the Missing Children Incident indicates for overall FNaF lore given the amount of children in the scene – but even this is up to speculation as some viewers see five (which would match with established canon) while others believe there are six. Have you seen the trailer and what do you think – is it five or six, and if you see six who do you think it is? Chat with me about it on socials @amazingspidrhan!