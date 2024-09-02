Sonic the Hedgehog Lands on Netflix, Immediately Speeds Through Streamer’s Movie Charts

The third installment in the Sonic the Hedgehog film franchise is hitting theaters this year, and fans everywhere are clearly getting excited for the new movie. Not only as the spinoff series, Knuckles, been a hit for Paramount+, but folks on Netflix are also starting their catch-up journey as the third film approaches. The first Sonic the Hedgehog was just added to Netflix’s streaming lineup at the start of September, and it only took a day for it to become one of the top titles on the entire service.

Monday’s Netflix Top 10 Movies list shows Sonic the Hedgehog as the third-biggest movie on the service in North America. Within a day of So, subscribers were already finding it and sitting down to check it out.

The only other new addition that managed to reach those heights at the start of the month is Aloha. The romantic comedy was added the same day as Sonic and sits one spot higher on the daily charts.

You can check out the full rundown of Monday’s Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!

1. The Deliverance

“Single parent Ebony Jackson moves her family to a new home for a fresh start, but something evil already lives there. Inspired by terrifying true events.”

2. Aloha

“Bradley Cooper, Rachel McAdams and Emma Stone star in this sunny rom-com about old flames and new beginnings, set on the stunning island of Hawaii.”

3. Sonic the Hedgehog

“A blue extraterrestrial hedgehog with lightning-fast speed, a rebellious spirit and a heart of gold tries to elude capture by an eccentric evil genius.”

4. The Union

“In this explosive acton comedy, a construction worker plunges into the dangerous world of espionage after reuniting with his high school sweetheart.”

5. Migration

“Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks and Danny DeVito star in this charming story about a family of ducks who go on an exciting journey to Jamaica.”

6. Incoming

“In this raunchy coming-of-age comedy, a group of teens discovers how awkward, gross and confusing high school can be when a party spins out of control.”

7. 3:10 to Yuma

“In this remake of the 1957 classic, a rancher agrees to transport a captured outlaw to the nearest rail station, where he’ll board a train to prison.”

8. Untold: Sign Stealer

“Sportswriters, a former player and Connor Stations share firsthand accounts of the cheating scandal that rocked the Michigan football program.”

9. The Emoji Movie

“Every emoji in Textopolis displays just one emotion — except Gene. But he’s determined to get rid of his multiple expressions and become ‘normal.’”

10. Trolls Band Together

“Four former pop idols must unite their voices to save their brother in the ‘funny and clever’ third installment of the megabit franchise (NY Times).”