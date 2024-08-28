Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Director Reflects on Shadow’s Debut

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Director Jeff Fowler had to take a second to reflect on Shadow’s journey to the big screen. Just yesterday, Paramount and Sega revealed the trailer for the next installment in the fan favorite video game franchise. On social media, the filmmaker remembered his start in the VFX industry working on Shadow the Hedgehog. In that game, he was tasked with bringing the look and feel of Shadow the Hedgehog to life for fans worldwide. Now, he gets to do the same thing with the movie debut of the popular character voiced by Keanu Reeves.

On Twitter, Fowler said, “One of my first jobs in the VFX industry was animating this amazing character for his first #SEGA standalone video game. Twenty years later, I could not feel more HONORED to bring SHADOW to the big screen in #SonicMovie3″

Videos by ComicBook.com

SHADOW is here.

The Sonic Adventure 2 fun isn’t ending there. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 writers Patrick Casey and Josh Miller are clear fans of that era of the franchise. They told the crowd at Klamath Community College’s Comic-Con that they were excited to bring Shadow into the fold for this new chapter in the franchise. Miller said, “The fact that Shadow is clearly going to be in the franchise moving forward, I don’t think it’s revealing anything to say we’d love to incorporate elements from Sonic Adventure 2 and Shadow the Hedgehog, his solo spinoff game.”

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Hype Is Starting To Bubble

Sonic and Shadow’s rivalry takes center stage.

As the hype continues to build, fans are starting to gear up for the massive release later this year. The Knuckles series on Paramount+ ended up being a topic of conversation yesterday. ( the show sets the table for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in some ways.) Director Jeff Fowler told DiscussingFilm that people might want to go check that out to get them pumped for the sequel.

“Oh, it’s very early with all of that [the Knuckles series]. One thing I knew after we finished the film, people are going to love this character. They’re going to love Idris playing this character and they’re going to want more of Knuckles absolutely,” Fowler explained. “So right now, all the focus is just on getting people excited and getting them out to see the sequel. Then, we’ll go from there. He’s such a wonderful character that there are so many different ways that you can go [in the series] that fans could really get excited by, so that will hopefully all come along very soon. But for now, I’m just so excited to get people to see the sequel.”

Did you love the Sonic 3 trailer? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!