Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Leaked Images Reveal a Bunch of New Details

It’s been more than a month since Sega revealed Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds at The Game Awards. The new Sonic the Hedgehog game debuted via a short teaser trailer, but Sega offered little in the way of details, and did not showcase any of the actual gameplay. However, it seems that will change in the near future, possibly during today’s PlayStation State of Play. Images from Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds have leaked online, offering some major hints at things to come. If these new images and leaks are the real deal, Sega could be changing up the formula in several interesting ways.

According to the leaks, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds will not only have standard cars to drive (like the Speed Star), but it will be bringing back Extreme Gear, which first debuted in Sonic Riders. In fact, a leaked home screen from CrossWorlds shows Jet the Hawk, who first appeared in that 2006 racing game. The home screen also shows a dinosaur, which fans think could be a reference to Sonic and the Secret Rings. Fans have also noticed what could be a reference to LEGO Sonic, or possibly Minecraft. Leaked images of the game can be found in the Bluesky post embedded below.

Exclusive #Sonic Racing CrossWorlds leak! Confirmed to have Jet!#leaks #gaming #SonicTheHedgehog#SonicRacing — Cheezo (@cheeseworldians.bsky.social) 2025-02-12T14:15:32.844Z

Previous leaks from Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds have teased that players will “drift across dimensions.” These new leaks offer a better hint at how that might play out, and what varying worlds players might travel to. It seems like Sega will be plucking characters and locations spanning the Sonic franchise, including some that fans haven’t seen in a while. As with any leak, fans should take this all with a grain of salt, pending an official announcement. The leaked images appear to be authentic, and are already generating a lot of excitement online from Sonic fans. However, there’s no way of knowing how legitimate they actually are.

It would not be unprecedented for Sega to reveal information about a new Sonic game at a PlayStation State of Play. In fact, the company first pulled back the curtain on Sonic x Shadow Generations during a State of Play in January 2024. It’s possible Sega and Sony made a similar deal for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, and that we’ll get our first real look at the game later today.

While PlayStation might have the official reveal, it’s worth noting that the game will not be exclusive to PS4 or PS5. Sega has already announced platforms for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, which will include PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. A release window for the game has not been announced just yet, but it’s possible we could end up waiting until fall 2025, which would fit with what we’ve seen for the last 3 Sonic games. However, it’s possible the game could be farther alone, as Tails actress Colleen O’Shaughnessey confirmed to ComicBook last month that recording for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds has already been completed.

