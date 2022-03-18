New Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Poster Released

The upcoming sequel film Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has released yet another poster. This time around, it is an exclusive Dolby poster for the movie that features Sonic the Hedgehog, Tails, and Knuckles as the former look to evade Dr. Robotnik’s missiles while zooming across a crowded city skyline. The new Dolby poster is just the latest one with character posters for the movie having been released earlier this week. There’s not much time left for Paramount Pictures to release further posters, however, as Sonic the Hedgehog 2 speeds into theaters on April 8th.

You can check out the newly released exclusive Dolby poster for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 for yourself embedded below:

Let’s play a game called “how fast can you get tickets for #SonicMovie2 at #DolbyCinema?” Tickets on sale now: https://t.co/OxL6NtRXdN pic.twitter.com/p5MJxnvn98 — Dolby (@Dolby) March 18, 2022

“After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero,” the synopsis of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 reads. “His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”

As noted above, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently set to release on April 8th. The sequel will see the return of the principal actors from the original as well as Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Miles “Tails” Prower. Sonic the Hedgehog, the original film, is currently available to purchase on home video, digitally as well as on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise’s classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel here.

