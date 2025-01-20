Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Reveals Digital and Blu-ray Release Dates

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has been dominating the box office over the last few weeks, but soon fans will have the option of watching the movie from the comfort of their own homes. Paramount has announced that the movie will be available digitally to rent or own starting on Tuesday, January 21st. That information leaked earlier this month, but now we also know when the movie will be released on physical media, as well. Fans that want a physical copy will be waiting a little longer, as Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is coming to Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD on April 15th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to the standard version of the Blu-ray, fans will also have an option of purchasing a Steelbook. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was released in theaters on December 20th. The third entry in the Sonic movie franchise featured the returns of cast members Ben Schwartz, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Idris Elba, Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, and Lee Majdoub. The big addition to the cast this time was actor Keanu Reeves, who voiced the character Shadow the Hedgehog. Shadow is a major character in the Sega video game franchise, and he played a central role in the third Sonic movie. The movie largely adapts the events of the Dreamcast video game Sonic Adventure 2.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 physical release

At this time, Paramount has not officially announced the future of the Sonic franchise. However, reports have indicated that Sonic the Hedgehog 4 will be released in theaters in spring 2027. That would make sense given the release schedule we’ve seen from the movies thus far, but nothing has been confirmed at this time. Prior to Sonic the Hedgehog 3‘s release, producer Toby Ascher indicated that “I don’t see us slowing down,” when it comes to new entries in the series.

In addition to a fourth Sonic movie, it’s also possible that we could see another spin-off. That could take the form of a streaming series like Knuckles, or a solo film focused on one of the individual characters. There have been a lot of rumors about that possibility, and one of the movie’s post-credit scenes seemed to open the door for just that.

RELATED: Sonic Rumble Is Giving Out a Sonic Movie Freebie, But There’s a Catch

The Sonic the Hedgehog movie series has been one of the most surprising success stories over the last few years. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 alone has made more than $420 million at the global box office, bringing the franchise total to more than $1 billion. The movie’s home release should give a much wider audience a chance to see the film, and it will be interesting to see if that generates even more interest, particularly among those that don’t have an easy time seeing films in theaters.

Are you happy that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is getting a home release so soon? Do you plan on buying it digitally or physically? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

