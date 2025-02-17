Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Sets Paramount+ Streaming Release Date

The latest Sonic the Hedgehog movie will be coming to streaming this week. Fans of Sega’s blue blur can check out Sonic the Hedgehog 3 on Paramount+ starting on February 18th. The third entry in the live-action film series brings back stars Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Idris Elba, James Marsden, and Tika Sumpter. The movie also sees the addition of actor Keanu Reeves, who voices the popular video game character Shadow the Hedgehog. The movie’s streaming debut comes a few weeks ahead of its debut on physical media; the Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD will arrive on April 15th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 largely centers on the arrival of Shadow the Hedgehog. The character was briefly teased at the end of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, but had no speaking lines in that movie, only appearing in a brief post-credit stinger. Sonic the Hedgehog 3‘s storyline thrusts Shadow into the spotlight, with a story heavily based on the Dreamcast game Sonic Adventure 2. That’s where the character first debuted, and Shadow has been a favorite among Sega fans ever since.

knuckles, sonic, and tails in sonic the hedgehog 3

To date, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has made more than $470 million worldwide. The film is officially the second highest-grossing movie based on a video game, behind Sonic’s longtime rival Mario. Given the movie’s success, it should come as no surprise that Paramount has already confirmed Sonic the Hedgehog 4, which is slated to be released in theaters on March 19th, 2027. As of this writing, details about the movie are basically nonexistent, but the ending for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 offers a pretty good idea of the characters and storyline that will be adapted. However, those that have been waiting to see the movie on streaming might want to avoid spoilers for the time being.

Following the Paramount+ release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the entire Sonic Cinematic Universe will be available to watch on the streaming service. In addition to the three live-action films, Paramount+ also has the Knuckles streaming series. The show is set between the events of Sonic 2 and Sonic 3. The series does offer a slight link with Sonic the Hedgehog 3, but is not required viewing for those that want to watch the new movie. Paramount has not announced yet whether the series will get a second season, but there have been rumors that we could see more in the future.

RELATED: New Sonic the Hedgehog Fighting Game Possibly Leaked

The future for the Sonic franchise is looking pretty bright at the moment. In addition to Sonic the Hedgehog 3, last year also saw the release of Sonic x Shadow Generations. The game’s debut was timed to coincide with the new movie, and even got some DLC based on Sonic the Hedgehog 3. That content also features voice work provided by Keanu Reeves. Another Sonic game, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, will be released later this year.

Are you excited to check out Sonic the Hedgehog 3 on streaming? Have you been waiting for the movie’s Paramount+ debut? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!